Grado's UK distributor Armour Home has just announced that the entire range of Grado headphones will receive a price cut.

The SR80i open-back headphones, which won a What Hi-Fi Sound and Vision Award this year, can now be picked up for £100, down from £135. The entire range can be bought directly from Grado's website.

Other price reductions include:

iGrado - £50, down from £55

SR60i - £80, down from £100

SR125i - £150, down from £200 - See Grado SR125 review

SR225i - £200, down from £295

SR325iS - £300, down from £385

RS1i - £700, down from £895

RS2i - £500, down from £685 - see Grado RS2 review

PS500 - £600, down from £735

GS1000i - £1000, down from £1200

PS1000 - £1700, down from £2000

iGi in-ears - £90, down from £100

GR10 in-ears - £400, down from £420

GR8 in-ears - £300, down from £315

by Max Langridge

