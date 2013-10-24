Is this the new Google Nexus 10 tablet? New pictures have leaked, purporting to be official press images of the Asus-made Nexus 10 2013 model, following in the footsteps of the new Nexus 7 tablet.

Given the release of these images, it could be likely that Google could finally be ready to unveil some new products in the not too distant future. We're still waiting on an official release of the much-hyped Nexus 5 smartphone.

Previous rumours had suggested the specs we can expect to see come the eventual release of the new tab.

A quad-core Snapdragon processor and the same 2560 x 1600 high resolution display; which would still make it slightly better than the screen on the recently unveiled iPad Air. 2GB of RAM and 32GB of interal storage should also be onboard.

The new Nexus 10, like the Nexus 5, is also expected to come packing the latest version of Android, 4.4 Kit Kat.

The home screen in the leaked images appear to show what could indeed be the latest OS, with a Google Hangouts icon in the main dock. Google is attempting to push their own services and to combine them with current stock apps.

As with all image leaks, they need to be taken with a pinch of salt as they could of course been conjured up on something like Photoshop. However with Apple and Nokia recently announcing new large screen tablets, Google, in theory, shouldn't be too far behind.

by Max Langridge

