Google Android has seen its share of the UK smartphone market explode from 10.7% in June 2011 to 45.2% in June 2011, pushing Apple's iPhone down from 30.6% to 18.3% during the same period.

The figures, from consumer research company Kantar Worldpanel, are published in today's Metro.

Android has gained market share thanks to the popularity of new smartphones from the likes of HTC and Samsung, such as the Samsung Galaxy S II (above).

Althought the iPhone is still the single best-selling handset of the last 12 months, there are far more smartphones users now and the majority of them are opting for Android.

According to Kantar, 74.3% of Android sales came from people buying their first smartphone, as opposed to 1.4% who switched from Apple.

Kantar's Dominic Sunnebo says: 'We are yet to see any real signs of consumers switching between Android and Apple. Our data shows that Apple and Android’s customers are intensely loyal when choosing their upgrade.'

Elsewhere, BlackBerry's popularity with younger consumers – notably for the BBM messaging software – saw it mount something of a resurgence, overtaking Apple with 22.9% of the market.

BlackBerry is to launch seven new smartphones with its next-generation operating system in the coming months.

