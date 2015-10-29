Times, they are a changin' and you only need to look at our systems category over the last couple of years to see that. 2014 saw multi-room systems get their own product category, and this year we’re out with home cinema in-a-box and in with a new all-in-one music system Best Buy.

The four winners cover a range of tastes, needs and budgets, so whether you’re sticking by CDs or venturing into the wide and wonderful world of network streaming, there's an option for everyone…

It's another year and another win for Denon, but this time not for its triple Award-winning D-M39DAB micro system, but its successor, the D-M40DAB.

A smattering of upgrades over its predecessor – from speaker revisions to a new-and-improved DAC – make it something of a star for traditional sorts happy with CD, radio and USB playback. It sounds even more detailed and organised and, at £350, doesn’t let anything come close to its performance-per-pound offering. It's a well-deserved Product of the Year.

The third iteration of Ruark's R2 is a gorgeous, space-efficient system packed with streaming features

Those looking for a streaming system may want to audition the Ruark R2 Mk3. For £400, this fun, clean-sounding and compact box is the perfect solution without breaking the bank – providing you don’t mind sacrificing a CD drive as part of the deal. It’s as much of a joy to use as it is to listen to.

The Cambridge Audio Minx Xi walks away with an award yet again - a hefty price drop to £400 makes it more of a bargain than ever before. Whether it’s streaming music over wi-fi, Bluetooth or via Internet radio, it pips the new Marantz M-CR611 to the post. Introduce it to speakers like the Q Acoustic Concept 20 standmounters or 3050 floorstanders, and you won’t be disappointed.

Naim may have won a 2014 Best Buy with its UnitiQute 2 but it hasn’t rested on its laurels. Having added Tidal, Spotify Connect and aptX Bluetooth to the streamer in the last twelve months, this high-end system remains a hugely desirable machine. If you can afford the outlay, then dive straight in.

