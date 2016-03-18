Fluance may not be a company many are familar with, but its mission statement to produce "high-end" home cinema speakers at an affordable price is certainly a solid one.

The XL5F speakers use a three-way design and comprise a 5in midrange driver, 6.5in polymer-treated woofer and a 1in Neodymium-balanced tweeter. Fluance says the speaker delivers a “rich, room-filling sound with captivating clarity”.

Everything is housed within an MDF wood cabinet, which has been designed to reduce resonance and distortion.

And the cost for a pair of speakers that “satisfy the high-quality sound needs audiophiles desire”? $400 per pair. They’re available now in black ash or natural walnut.

MORE: Best speaker packages 2016