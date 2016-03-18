Trending

Fluance announces affordable XL5F home cinema speakers

By

The XL5F floorstanding speakers are the latest addition to the Canadian manufacturer’s Reference Series, which has been designed for home cinema uses.

Fluance may not be a company many are familar with, but its mission statement to produce "high-end" home cinema speakers at an affordable price is certainly a solid one.

The XL5F speakers use a three-way design and comprise a 5in midrange driver, 6.5in polymer-treated woofer and a 1in Neodymium-balanced tweeter. Fluance says the speaker delivers a “rich, room-filling sound with captivating clarity”.

Everything is housed within an MDF wood cabinet, which has been designed to reduce resonance and distortion.

And the cost for a pair of speakers that “satisfy the high-quality sound needs audiophiles desire”? $400 per pair. They’re available now in black ash or natural walnut.

MORE: Best speaker packages 2016