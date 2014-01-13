Spotted at CES just before we left Las Vegas was the new FiiO X5 hi-res portable music player, joining the Astell & Kern AK240 and Sony NWZ-ZX1 we've already reported on.

The FiiO X5 supports DSD, APE, FLAC, ALAC, WMA and WAV lossless music formats up to 24-bit/192KHz and uses the Ingenics 4760B dual-core 600MHz processor.

Dual TF card slots give a storage capacity up to 128GB (2 x 64GB), and FiiO says there'll be support for twice that with future firmware upgrades.

What's more, as well as being a hi-res portable music player, the X5 is also a USB DAC (digital-to-analogue converter) when connected to a computer. The asynchronous USB DAC also supports 24-bit/192KHz files.

A ten-band graphic equaliser allows the user to tune the player's output to suit their needs, and a new mechnaical scroll wheel (like the one used on early iPods) gives control of the improved user interface. The device is fitted with a 2.4in colour LCD screen.

Connectivity includes a standard line out, headphone out, coaxial digital output, USB 2.0 socket and the previously mentioned pair of card slots. The FiiO X5 weighs 122g and measures 11.4 x 6.7 x 1.6cm (HWD). UK price is to be confirmed.

