The DM 3/7 has two 17cm MSP (magnesium silicate polymer) mid/bass drivers equipped with 75mm aluminium voice coils and rigid, low-resonance die-cast aluminium driver baskets.

Dynaudio says the combination of a large internal cabinet volume and 25mm front baffle helps deliver "a powerful, dynamic bass performance".

The tweeter uses a specially-coated 28mm textile dome, a lightweight aluminium voice coil, ferrofluid damping and a powerful magnet.

Sensitivity is 86dB/W/m and maximum power handling 200W, making the DM 3/7 suitable for use with a wide range of amplifiers, claims Dynaudio.

Joining the DM 3/7 is the Centre, equipped with a soft-dome tweeter and a pair of 11cm MSP mid/bass drivers.

The DM Centre includes an integrated angled metal plinth to help disperse the sound upwards, and can be used with DM 3/7 floorstanders of DM 2/7 standmount speakers at the front, and DM 2/6 models at the rear, to create a surround sound set-up.

Two laminate finishes are available on both models: rosewood or black ash.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter