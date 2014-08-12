The Confidence Platinum series - comprising the C1; C2; C4 and Center - made its debut at the Bristol Show 2014 back in February and is now available to purchase. With the new aesthetic, all the aluminium parts are finished in satin black - with the aluminium tweeter plate also benefitting from additional glass-blasting to achieve the "finest finish effect".

Dynaudio has also said the Confidence Platinum models will be available in the same finishes as the Evidence Platinum range:; Bordeaux; Rosewood; and Piano Black. The technology within the speakers remains unchanged from the original Confidence speakers, first released in 2011.

Under the cover of the C2 and C4 floorstanders, you'll find Dynaudio's own DDC - Dynaudio Directivity Control - technology. This is designed to address your room acoustics, without the need to alter the music signal via room correction electronics.

All Confidence speakers are fitted with the company's own Esotar2 tweeter - a 28mm fabric soft tweeter that has been further improved with Dynaudio's Precision Coating. Each speaker is hand built by Dynaudio in Denmark, with the cabinet being crafted by skilled master carpenters. The real wood veneer is also finished and polished by hand.

Prices for the Confidence Platinum series speakers are as follows:

C1 - £6650



C2 - £11,799



C4 - £17,699



Centre - £6650

