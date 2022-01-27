Disney Plus will launch in 42 more countries this summer

Disney Plus continues to wage war on Netflix, launching in a further 42 countries and 11 territories this summer, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

These countries include Croatia, Greece, Poland, Qatar and Saudi Arabia – you can see a full list at the end of this story. The new territories include the Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, British Indian Ocean Territory and Gibraltar.

After a stunning start, Disney Plus' subscriber growth has slowed of late, so the corporation will hope this expansion will give it a boot up the jacksie. Its start was nothing short of stratospheric, reaching 100 million subscribers only 16 months after launching – it had initially set a target of 94 million subscribers within four years. So that target was comprehensively smashed.

However, its most recent figure of 118 million customers (announced in October 2021) was only 2 million up on the previous quarter.

Netflix leads the pack with over 220 million paid members. Though of course it has had a huge head start, seeing as it has been offering content to stream since 2007.

Here's the full list of new countries Disney Plus is coming to this summer:

Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City, and Yemen.

And all 11 new territories:

Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, and St Helena.

