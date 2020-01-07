Devialet and Belkin team up to launch Soundform Elite smart speaker

What do you get if you cross a brand that knows a thing or two about audio processing and loudspeakers, with one that's an expert in wireless charging? The answer is the Belkin Soundform Elite.

This smart speaker is the product of a joint venture between Belkin and Devialet and includes quick wireless charging and Google Assitant smarts.

Franck Lebouchard, CEO of Devialet said, "Partnering with Belkin on the Soundform Elite has given us the opportunity to bring our acoustic expertise and best-in-class sound architecture to an innovative new product type and reach a whole new audience of music lovers around the world".

The speaker features Devialet's own 'push-push' woofer architecture, which claims to help cancel out any vibrations and help deliver deep bass for a product of its type.

The built-in wireless charging pad should ensure steady charging of Qi-enabled devices up to 10W without sacrificing any bass performance.

The Belkin Soundform Elite wireless speaker will go on sale in February 2020 for £279.99.

