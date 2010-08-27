The A100 Collection comprises seven components, each "finely tuned, hand-tested and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a special collector's edition book," says Denon.
The individual models are: PMA-100 stereo amplifier; DCD-A100 CD/SACD player; DP-A100 direct-drive turntable; DL-A100 cartridge; AVR-100 9.2 multichannel receiver; DPB-A100 universal Blu-ray player; and AH-A100 headphones.
Prices are £2249 each for the amp, CD player, Blu-ray player, turntable and AV receiver, and £500 each for the headphones and cartridge. Detailed technical specs below:
PMA-A100 integrated amplifier £2249
• UHC-MOS single Push Pull circuit
• Precision mechanical ground construction
• Twin transformers with leakage cancelling mount
• Accurate volume control with large size diameter
• Wide range play capability for Super Audio CD
• Parts strictly selected for high sound quality
DCD-A100 CD/SACD Player £2249
• Advanced AL32 & high accuracy 32bit 192kHz D/A converter
• Advanced S.V.H. (Suppress Vibration Hybrid) disc drive mechanism
• DAC master clock design for jitter-free conversion
• iPod/iPhone USB Direct (“Works for iPod” certified)
• Supports MP3/WMA playback
DP-A100 Direct-drive turntable £2249
• Drive system: Quartz lock servo control direct drive system
• Turntable platter: aluminium die cast, 3.31cm
(treated with silicon rubber on reverse side to absorb vibration)
• Tone-arm: static balance type, light weight S-shaped tone arm
• Equipped with DL-A100 cartridge
DL-A100 cartridge £500
• Latest tuning and construction based on original model DL-103
• Cabinet: clear type mold
• Type: moving coil (MC)
AVR-A100 AV surround receiver £2249
• 9.2 channel amplifier with discrete mono amp construction
• 11.2 channel preamp for highest flexibility
• Denon Link 4th - HDMI clock control
• iPod/iPhone/USB Direct x 2 selectable (“Works for iPod and iPhone” certified)
• Network audio and photo streaming
• Audyssey MultEQ-XT 32 Room EQ with auto setup
DBP-A100 Universal Player £2249
• Advanced SVH (Suppress Vibration Hybrid) disc drive mechanism
• Denon Link 4th - HDMI clock control
• High quality High-bit i/p scaler
• Advanced AL24 multi channel
AH-A100 Over-ear headphones £500
• Large 5cm (1.97in) diaphragm with Acoustic Optimizer for dynamic, clear sound
• Hand crafted real mahogany wood housing
• Newly ergonomic developed 3D draping soft skin ear pads
• 3.5mm gold-plated connector and aluminium cover
All models will be available from October. Check out the special Denon 100th Anniversary website for more details.