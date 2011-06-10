We were intrigued by Crystal Audio's PicoHD5.1 portable media player when it was unveiled in April, and now the company has developed a second version, the £50 MediaMatchbox.

The new design decodes more video formats, including Blu-ray, offers increased video bandwidth (90Mbps) and can handle HD audio passthrough and downmixing.

It also has a selection of video enhancement controls for brightness, contrast, saturation and hue, and is fitted with a Realtek RTD1055DD chipset.

As with the PicoHD5.1, the new model turns any USB memory stick or NAS drive into an entertainment source for your high-definition TV.

It does all this in a box the size of a tubby credit card, which weighs just 40g, so you can take it out and about with you and use it in the office or at a friend's house as well as at home.

The MediaMatch delivers HD video up to 1080p via its HDMI output, supports 5.1 multichannel audio with HD passthrough, and is compatible with a large array of formats including DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby TrueHD, DiVX, AAC, FLAC, WMV and BD-ISO.

It also works with hard disks, USB flash drives and SD or MMC media cards.

