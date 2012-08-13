Trending

Crystal Acoustics goes portable with £40 Bluetooth speaker

Ovale offers up to eight hours' play per charge, can control connected device and allow handsfree calling

Just launched in the UK is the Crystal Acoustics Ovale Bluetooth stereo speaker, designed for listening on the move.

Selling for £40, it has combined controls for volume, play/pause and track forward/back skip, operates over a range of up to 10m, and as well as playing music will also allow handsfree calling when used with a Bluetooth phone, thanks to a built-in microphone.

The twin 28mm full-range drivers are driven by a 2x1.5W amplifier, and backed up with a passive bass radiator, and the company says the Ovale's large-capacity rechargeable battery 'guarantees 8 hours of non-stop portable use' from a 2.5 hour charge.

The speaker has a 'sleek, low-weight construction and soft rubber finish' to make it easy to carry around – it's 22cm long, and weighs 220g – and comes complete with a USB charging lead, plus a 3.5mm stereo interconnect to fit its auxiliary input.

