After seven years in business in Morrison Street, Edinburgh, The Home Cinema Centre is closing its doors on May 3rd. That means the company is having a closing down sale between now and then, with reductions on all new products in stock, and even bigger savings on display models.

The company says that 'with one of the largest selections of loudspeakers, projectors, subwoofers and top-flight AV products in the country, there are bargains to be had at all price points.'

There's a dedicated clearance section on the company's website, with all the details of the offers. Or you can visit The Home Cinema Centre at 240 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8EA.

The Home Cinema Centre's Nick Wearmouth explained that the lease on the company's premises is coming to an end and, with the current works for the Edinburgh Tram system on its doorstep, and an increasing shift to installation and consultancy, the decision has been taken to close the retail shop.

After May 3rd, installation advice and new enquiries should be directed through The Home Cinema Centre website.

Installations will continue until completed, and Nick plans to remain in the AV industry: it you've any questions you can call him on (0131) 229 9350, or email him.

Written by Andrew Everard

