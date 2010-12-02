The latest addition to its line-up is this, the Concept MC cartridge, said to provide "the level of performance for which Clearaudio moving coil cartridges are renowned for the lowest ever cost".

So how much would that be? £550. For that you get a cartridge body made of aluminium magnesium alloy with a ceramic surface layer, Boron cantilever material, oxygen-free copper coil and a Micro Line Contact stylus.

Clearaudio cartridges are distributed in the UK by Audio Reference.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook