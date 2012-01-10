Samsung has announced two new audio docks, with support for both Galaxy S and Apple devices via a dock connection and wireless.
The DA-E750 and DA-E670 both support for DLNA wireless streaming, supported by many smartphones and tablets, and Apple's AirPlay.
Leading the line is the DA-E750, which uses Samsung's proprietary "hybrid vacuum tube amplifier" technology.
A digital amplifier delivers 2.1 channels with 100w of power. There are analogue and USB inputs, plus wireless support via DLNA, AirPlay and Bluetooth.
Also new is the DA-E670. Boasting many of the same specifications - DLNA, Airplay, Bluetooth, dock support for Apple and Galaxy S devices - it's a smaller, 40w speaker dock.
No word on a UK release date or price as yet.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter