Samsung has announced two new audio docks, with support for both Galaxy S and Apple devices via a dock connection and wireless.

The DA-E750 and DA-E670 both support for DLNA wireless streaming, supported by many smartphones and tablets, and Apple's AirPlay.

Leading the line is the DA-E750, which uses Samsung's proprietary "hybrid vacuum tube amplifier" technology.

A digital amplifier delivers 2.1 channels with 100w of power. There are analogue and USB inputs, plus wireless support via DLNA, AirPlay and Bluetooth.

Also new is the DA-E670. Boasting many of the same specifications - DLNA, Airplay, Bluetooth, dock support for Apple and Galaxy S devices - it's a smaller, 40w speaker dock.

No word on a UK release date or price as yet.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook