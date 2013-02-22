Making its UK debut at the Bristol Sound and Vision show, which opens this Friday, is the GoldenEar Technology SuperCinema 3D Array soundbar, a £995 model designed to give the imaging performance of conventional left/centre/right speaker systems.

GoldenEar Technology, founded by designers formerly with Polk Audio and Definitive Technology and based on the outskirts of Baltimore, says the SC3DA speaker uses '3D image optimisation technology' to reduce the crosstalk between the three-channel drive units it contains.

it does this with the addition of an extra pair of 'cancellation' drivers: mounted at either end of the unit, these deliver signals out of phase with the main left and right drivers.

The soundbar, which is 124cm wide and under 7cm deep, uses six of the company's 10cm mid/bass drivers and three High-Velocity Folded Ribbon tweeters, housed in an extruded aluminium cabinet finished in piano-gloss black.

Keyhole mounts and threaded inserts are provided for wall-mounting, along with adjustable feet should you want to use the SC3DA shelf-mounted.

It can be used alone, or in a system with the company's SuperSat3 speakers (at £250 apiece) for the rear channels, plus one of its ForceField subwoofers.

Two subs are available: the £550 ForceField 3 uses a 1000W digital amplifier and a 20cm bass driver backed up with a 23x28cm passive radiator, while the £750 ForceField 4 has a 1200W amp, a 25cm driver, and a 28x33cm radiator, and can be used with an optional wireless connection.

Distributed by Karma-AV, the GoldenEar speakers will be demonstrated at the Bristol show.

