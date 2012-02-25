Update 25.02.12

Watch our Dynaudio Xeo video report



We first brought you news of Dynaudio's new high-end wireless Xeo speakers at CES 2012 in Las Vegas back in January (see below).

Today they're making their UK debut at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show, and you can hear them in action in the Copenhagen Suite here at the Marriott Hotel.

If you can't make it to Bristol, you can watch our video news report here.

Published 10.01.12 at CES 2012

Dynaudio has today announced the Xeo 3 and Xeo 5 wireless speakers - what it calls "the world's first high-end wireless loudspeaker".

The Xeo 3 compact bookshelf and Xeo 5 floorstander active speakers connect wirelessly to Dynaudio's Xeo wireless transmitter, which is wired to your music source.

The Xeo transmitter has digital optical, USB, stereo analogue and 3.5mm minijack inputs, allowing for connection to a range of three sources, with selection between optical, USB and analogue.

Furthermore, the Xeo transmitter can wireleslly support up to three pairs of speakers, giving you the potential for a three-room, multiroom system - and playing music from three separate sources.

Each set of speakers comes with its own remote, allowing you to a switch between inputs on each set of speakers and adjust the volume.

When connected via USB the Xeo transmitter requires no mains power, drawing what it needs from your laptop/PC, otherwise mains power is required.

The transmitter supports files up to 24bit/48kHz and sends audio at full CD resolution up to 16bit/48kHz. It connects to the speakers via a 2.4GHz A-to-B connection and promises a range of up to 50m.

The speakers themselves use Dynaudio's 27mm soft dome tweeter designs and 14.5cm mid/bass drivers with the company's proprietary MSP (magnesium silicate polymer) cones.

Due in March, the Xeo 3 is set to cost 1300 euros/pair, Xeo 5 2700 euros and Xeo Transmitter 250 euros. UK prices are yet to be confirmed.

There will also be bundles including a transmitter, which knock 50 euros off the combined price in each instance.

Dynaudio CEO and founder, Wilfried Ehrenholz, said: "Xeo is Dynaudio's answer to an ever changing marketplace.

"Dynaudio aims to bring the high performance sound that the audiophile market requires in line with today's demands of a wider audience who is interested in intelligent designs, the latest technologies and a simple and convenient platform to listen to music in higher sound quality."

