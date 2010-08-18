All three models use the proprietary Bose TriPort design alongside the first application of the Bose StayHear tips, which claim to attach more securely to the headset and in turn remain more secure in your ear.

As tends to be the norm with in-ear headphones, three sizes are included to ensure a comfortable fit.

The MIE2 is compatible with an array of mobile phones, including Apple and Blackbery devices, while the MIE2i – surprise, surprise – is designed exclusively for use with Apple products, giving full functionality using the remote and access to certain Apple voice applications.

The three new models will be available from 18 October, 2010. The IE2 earphones will sell for £89, while the MIE2 and MIE2i will sell for £119 each.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.