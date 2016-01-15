This week Sennheiser revealed its plans for the future of sound with its Ambeo 3D audio technology and Audiolab took the wraps off its M-DAC+.

On the reviews front, we had a look at a hi-res download service in Technics Tracks, Sony's latest flagship phone, the Xperia Z5 and Pioneer's first hi-res portable player in the XDP-100R.

MORE: 7 key tech trends from CES 2016

MORE: Best audio products at CES 2016 - turntables, headphones and more

MORE: What Hi-Fi? Deals of the Week

MORE: Watch trailers for the biggest and best new films coming in 2016

News

Sennheiser Ambeo is 3D audio in 9.1 channels

Sennhesier has turned its attention to immersive audio with the launch of Ambeo.

Ambeo is a 3D audio capture and reproduction technology that, like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, aims to envelop the listener in a surround sound experience.

Little else is known about it, but Sennheiser believes it could potentially affect how we listen to sound in music, gaming and cinema, with efforts being made to introduce this technology into future products and applications.

MORE: Sennheiser Ambeo is 3D audio in 9.1 channels

Audiolab’s M-DAC+ is official

Audiolab is upgrading its award-winning M-DAC with the introduction of the M-DAC+.

It includes DSD and 32-bit/384kHz support over USB (an increase on the M-DAC's 24-bit/96kHz) and up to 24-bit/192kHz support over coaxial and optical.

Not all the changes are under the hood, with a new remote control and a redesigned front end making the M-DAC+ cosmetically a little different from its predecessor.

MORE: Audiolab’s M-DAC+ is official

More news

Clearaudio unveils £92,500 Statement v2 turntable

Ultra HD Blu-ray prices revealed as first discs go on sale

Infinity's Voyager Drive concept mixes portable speakers with in-car audio

iPhone 7 "will drop headphone jack" in favour of Lightning connection

Bluesound to add rechargeable battery pack to its portable Flex speaker

Apple Music claims 10m paying subscribers, as Spotify aims for 100m total users

Stream your vinyl with this wireless Audio-Technica turntable

SoundCloud signs licensing deal with Universal Music Group

Pro-Ject reveals vertical, wall-mountable turntable concept

Quad launches VA-One valve amplifier

Qobuz outlines future plans following takeover

Vestax brand to return with new turntable, mixer and amplifiers

Reviews

"With Technics Tracks, you get all the benefits of the 7digital catalogue with a more hi-fi focus"

Technics Tracks

Technics relaunched its hi-fi range not too long ago but it's also been working in other areas; namely its hi-res download service.

It's not entirely its own service as it shares several traits with 7digital, but the partnership reaps benefits, with purchases on 7digital showing up in your Technics account.

With its neat, easy to use website and vast catalogue with an excellent focus on hi-fi, this is a superb place to visit for hi-res music.

Read the full Technics Tracks review

"The Z5 feels like a kind of mash up of the Z3 and Z3+"

Sony Xperia Z5

Having released the fantastic Z3 and replaced it with the Z3+, Sony has waved a dismissive hand towards convention and called its latest flagship the Z5.

Surprisingly, there hasn't been much progress, with the Z5 offering little in the way of the innovation we'd expect from Sony.

Picture quality and design arguably haven't progressed since the Z3. And while its battery life and camera impress, the Z5 feels like a re-run rather than a confident step forward. A good effort but not Sony's best.

Read the full Sony Xperia Z5 review

"Pioneer’s first hi-res player is a great addition to the market"

Pioneer XDP-100R

Pioneer's first portable music player is also the first to support MQA. But you'll have to wait a little longer to use that feature.

In the meantime you'll have to be content with MP3, FLAC, WAV, AIFF and DSD files, and with storage capability of up to 432GB - space for a lot of music.

The XDP-100R sounds smooth and even too, and though it lacks the precision of its rivals it's a comfortable listen.

For £500 this is a portable hi-res player that ticks all the right boxes.

Read the full Pioneer XDP-100R review

More reviews

BenQ treVolo

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S hands on

View Quest Blighty

Sony NW-AH25N