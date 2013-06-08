This week on whathifi.com we've had a spate of new products to review including LG's monster-sized 55in TV and the first 2013 AV receiver from Sony.

B&W launches 805 Maserati special edition speakers

The best-looking speakers we've seen this year? Possibly. B&W this week revealed 805 Maserati special edition speakers (see above), a collaboration between the two companies that is also set to deliver a special edition Maserati version of B&W's P5 speakers.

The price of these speakers has yet to be revealed so for now you might as well just admire the B&W 805 Maserati edition pictures.

Apple set to launch iRadio

Speculation this week has hinted that Apple will be announcing its long-anticipated radio streaming service. Sources close to company have reported they've struck licensing deals with Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell and Sony Music. Similar to music streaming services like Spotify and U.S. site Pandora, rumour has it that it'll be unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Development conference on June 10th.

Samsung confirms S4 mini release, price details leak

Hot the heels of the successful launch of its Galaxy S4 handset, news of a release date and pricing for Samsung's S4 Mini have emerged. Rumours have indicated that the S4 Mini, alongside other Galaxy and Ativ devices, will be shown at a Samsung event in late June. A July release has been mooted, with the price of the handset revealed by UK retailer Handsec at a not-too-cheap £390.

Pure launches its Jongo A2 hi-fi adapter

Pure has officially lanuched its Jongo A2 wireless hi-fi adapter, becoming the second product in the Pure Jongo wireless music system family after the Jongo S3.

The Jongo A2 acts as a wireless adapter for any existing hi-fi system, with streaming capabilitites enabling you to listen to music via wifi or Bluetooth from Android and iOS phones and tablets using the free Pure Connect app. It's now on sale for £100.

Tannoy releases its Precision speaker range

We first saw Tannoy's Precision 6 line-up at last year's High End Show and after a soft launch towards the end of last year, more details have materialised about the new range.

The speaker line-up includes a bookshelf speaker, two floorstanders and a dedicated centre channel. Click for info on prices and more details on the range. The full Tannoy 6 range is on sale now.

Sony STR-DN1040

Perhaps the most impressive piece of kit to make it to our test rooms this week arrives in the form of Sony's STR-DN1040 AV receiver. Competition in the AV receiver market has been tough and with all the usual suspects starting to release their 2013 receivers, this year looks much the same. See what we thought of the DN1040 by clicking above.

Quad QC Twenty-Four/Quad II Eighty

We've always been impressed by Quad's products and the Quad QC Twenty-Four and II Eighty are no different. Lovely to look at it and packing some heft, we put the preamp/power amp combo through their paces. We also talked to the designer Tim de Paravicini to gain some insight on the design process.

LG 55LA860W

Part of our group test (which you can read in the latest issue), we pitted the LG against several of its competitors in the big-screen arena. Check to see how well it did and whether it's worthy of your attention in our review.

