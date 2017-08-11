This week Sky announced it will be broadcasting its Premier League content in 4K and Atmos, Cambridge unveiled its first 4K Blu-ray player in the CXUHD and Dali took the covers off of its hi-res multi-room system called the Callisto.

Reviews-wise, we had Samsung's UE55MU8000 4K TV, Epson's EH-TW9300W projector and Monitor Audio's Silver 200 floorstanding speakers among the highlights.

News

Sky to broadcast 124 Premier League matches in Dolby Atmos

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester marks the first of Sky's programmes to be broadcast in 4K and Dolby Atmos.

All of Sky's Premier League coverage, a total of 124 matches, will support 4K and Atmos as Sky catches up to BT's offering of 4K-supported Atmos content.

Currently only football is getting the 4K/Atmos treatment. We expect that to change sooner rather than later.

MORE: Sky to broadcast 124 Premier League matches in Dolby Atmos

Cambridge unveils CXUHD 4K UHD Blu-ray player

Cambridge has revealed its first 4K UHD Blu-ray player, the CXUHD.

It supports HEVC, H.264, VP9 4K and Hi10P video decoding, with a pair of a USB 3.0 ports and Dolby Vision. For audio the CXUHD serves up DTS:X and Dolby Atmos object-based surround formats.

It goes on sale in September for £700.

MORE: Cambridge unveils CXUHD 4K UHD Blu-ray player

Dali Callisto hi-res multi-room system to debut at IFA

Dali's mysterious new wireless speaker now has a name: Callisto.

The system is comprised of standmount speakers, floorstanders and the Sound Hub to which the speakers connect wirelessly.

They'll be show at the IFA show in Berlin next month, so look for more details around then.

MORE: Dali Callisto hi-res multi-room system to debut at IFA

Reviews

"The 4K HDR picture has a really punchy colour palette and lashings of detail - and it's easy to use"

Samsung UE55MU8000

This latest set from Samsung is not a QLED, but that's no reason to overlook it.

It offers a fine 4K HDR image that's detailed and punchy, with plenty of streaming options to ensure that content is literally at the tip of your fingers.

The sound could be better and viewing angles aren't the best, but apart from that, the UE55MU8000 shows LCD TVs still have plenty to offer.

Read the full Samsung UE55MU8000 review

"The picture is crisp and the colours bold, and its wireless transmitter means it can connect to a multitude of 4K HDR sources"

Epson EH-TW9300W

Epson's latest projector comes with the tag "4K-enhanced", which does a decent job of obscuring what it actually is.

It's not a native 4K projector, but one that can take a 4K image and downscale it to 1080p. The image produced has crisp detail and bold colour, but lacks subtlety.

Ignore the 4K-enhanced tag and the TW9300W remains an impressive downscaling projector.

Read the full Epson EH-TW9300W review

"These new Silver floorstanders would pass every test and have a great deal of fun while doing so"

Monitor Audio SIlver 200

This is the sixth generation of Monitor Audio's Silver Series and the quality remains as high as ever.

The Silver 200s puts in a performance that produces a clear, expressive and fun sound. While some rivals may be a touch better in some departments, the Silver 200s are great all-rounders.

We can't think of a glaring flaw. Quite possibly the best Silver floorstanders yet.

Read the Monitor Audio SIlver 200 review

