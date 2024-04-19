You can already get hundreds off the awesome new LG C4 OLED TV

Following the recent LG 2024 OLED TV announcements, the first discounts on the brand-new C4 have arrived already.

Sevenoaks is offering cut prices on all six models of C4. In particular, the 42-inch version has dropped down to £1249 (save £150) while the 65-inch model is now £2399 (save £300).

These deals are available to members of Sevenoaks' Rewards programme. The good news is that it's free and super-quick to join, so if you're looking to get hold of the C4 as soon as possible, you could save a few hundred pounds.

Stock is not available just yet, but you can go ahead and order now with all models scheduled to become available later in April.

LG OLED42C4 OLED TV was £1399 now £1249 at Sevenoaks (save £150)

The 42-inch C4 is the smallest model available and is the cheapest. This first-ever discount sees its price dip by £150 and though we haven't reviewed this exact version, we hope the positives from the 65-inch version carry over to the smaller models.



LG OLED65C4 C4 OLED TV was £2699 now £2399 at Sevenoaks (save £300)

The 65-inch version of the C4 is the one we reviewed and awarded five stars. It's a big improvement over the C3 in terms of picture quality, offering plenty of brightness and sharpness. It also boasts upgraded sound quality alongside an excellent gaming spec.

The C4 represents the new best in class and is a big step up from last year's C3 in terms of brightness and sharpness. The brightest picture elements contain ample detail and the image is as sharp and solid as the A80L, indicating a significant upgrade on C3 which had a comparatively soft picture. It might not compete with an MLA or QD-OLED panel, but for a mid-range OLED, it's very impressive.

LG's C4 supports Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10. HDR10+ is not supported, although we feel that this is of little consequence. The C4 gets an upgraded version of the Alpha 9 processing chip used in last year’s C3. This means it features upgrades such as virtual 11.1.2 sound upmixing (up from the 9.1.2 of the C3) and enhanced voice remastering for greater dialogue clarity.

C4 boasts four HDMI 2.1 sockets, all supporting 4K/120Hz (and 144Hz), VRR and ALLM. It also supports Dolby Vision gaming and HGiG, which makes getting an accurate HDR game performance much easier.

The TV's operating system, webOS 24, has seen a few upgrades from last year's version and is packed with streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV. We applaud how each app appears to have been properly optimised for the TV platform, resulting in a flawless performance, which isn't true of all TV platforms.

