This week Apple revealed its latest iPhones, but the most important reveal could be its support of FLAC files. Loewe's bild X OLED TV concept is a super thin take on a flatscreen TV and +Audio's The +Record Player is an attempt at producing a true plug-and-play turntable.

For reviews, we had Samsung's UE40MU6400 4K TV, Rega's Planar 6/Ania turntable and Moon's Neo MiND music streamer. And following on from the Apple launch event, we have a hands-on reviews of the iPhone X and iPhone 8.

News

Apple adds FLAC support for iPhone 7, 8 and X

Apple made little fuss over its inclusion at its launch event, but the company added FLAC support to a number of products.

The specs of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus now show FLAC as one of the compatible files, which suggests it's coming as part of iOS 11.

It also looks likely that Apple has dropped support for WAV and AIFF as neither were listed as supported formats.

READ MORE: Apple adds FLAC support for iPhone 7, 8 and X

Loewe bild x OLED TV looks a little like LG’s Wallpaper (but isn't bendy)

Loewe has come up with a novel way of producing a super-thin OLED TV.

While it hasn't yet passed the concept stage, the bild x OLED TV sees a thin OLED screen suspended within a steel frame and supported by a series of magnets.

No other details have been confirmed, but like LG's 'wallpaper' TV, it's another possible insight into the television of the future.

READ MORE: Loewe bild x OLED TV looks a little like LG’s Wallpaper (but isn't bendy)

The+Record Player closes in on its Kickstarter goal

Kickstarter project The +Record Player is an attempt at a true plug-and-play turntable.

The turntable sits on top of a box incorporating amplification and speakers, with components sourced from Pro-Ject and Ortofon.

There is a potential issue with placing a turntable on top of speakers, but +Record is confident it won't affect the sound. You can add to its Kickstarter goal here.

READ MORE: The+Record Player closes in on its Kickstarter goal

Reviews

"It doesn’t deliver HDR at its very best, but in practically every other way the MU6400 is absolutely stellar"

Samsung UE40MU6400U

We have tested a lot of big, expensive 4K screens this year, so the Samsung UE40MU6400U is a change of pace.

Despite a relatively small 40in screen, the MU6400 conveys the full detail and sharpness of the 4K format, with contrast and colours on the whole impressive.

The HDR isn't the best, but in every other way it's a stellar performer and something of a steal at £500.

Read the full Samsung UE40MU6400U review

"The Planar 6’s balanced, mature presentation is something you’ll appreciate the more you listen to it"

Rega Planar 6/Ania

The latest Planar turntable looks familiar, but Rega has crafted another terrific effort.

The Planar 6 is a wonderfully refined, articulate and precise turntable that benefits from a smart finish and a good build.

Partnered with equipment of similar quality, this Rega is a fantastic turntable.

Read the full Rega Planar 6/Ania review

"Sonically, we can’t criticise the MiND: it is a balanced, elegant and all-round truly musical performer"

Moon Neo MiND

Moon's Neo MiND streamer is not a flashy effort, but it is an excellent music streamer.

Sonically, the MiND exerts fine balance and a great sense of timing and dynamic range, all adding up to an impressively music performance.

It comes without a built-in DAC, which means you will need to factor that into the price. Nevertheless, it's an enticing performer.

Read the full Moon Neo MiND review

