This week on whathifi.com we reported on Monitor Audio's new speaker range and rounded up several other product launches including kit from Cambridge Audio and Bowers & Wilkins.

On the reviews front it was something of a big week for smartphones with not one, but two big reviews arriving online. First was LG's latest attempt to challenge Samsung's dominance of the Android platform with its flagship G2. Next came Apple's refresh of the iPhone with the revamped iOS 7 onboard too.

NEWS

Monitor Audio unveils new Silver range of hi-fi speakers

Monitor Audio has unveiled its new Silver range of hi-fi speaker, introducing eight new mid-market models.

Improvements to the bass, mid-range drivers and tweeters were the standout items from the news, with the speaker brand claiming that all models will "offer higher sensitivity, reduced distortion and higher impedence than their predecessors".

The range is set to go on sale in October 2013, with the cheapest model priced at £500. We look forward to giving them a run-out sometime near their release date.

B&W announce their first-ever pair of over-ear headphones

Surprisingly, Bowers & Wilkins have never release a pair of over-ear headphones. We've seen their on-ear efforts like the P3, and now the P7s represents their first ever foray into the world of over-ear headphones.

Good looks aside, the P7s boast some interesting design decisions under all that black leather. Incorporating facets of hi-fi design, the P7s claim to produce a sound that's more precise and controlled than the kind you'd expect in other headphones

It's an aspect of the headphones that, as always, we'll be looking to test out once we get our grubby mits on them.

Cambridge Audio streaming system on its way

The third new product launch of the week saw Cambridge Audio announced the Mini Xi, an all-in-one streaming system with support for aptx Bluetooth, high-res audio and analogue/digital inputs.

It's the latest in the line of speaker products to come out from the Cambridge Audio this year, boasting "audiophile components" with its 24-bit/96kHz Wolfson WM8728 DAC, external clocking system from the NP30 and a 40 watt Class AB amplifier.

The Minx Xi will be available in October

More news:

Denon TV speaker base goes on sale

Tivoli Audio launches Music System+ and Albergo+ hi-fi systems

KEF launches wireless X300A desktop speaker

REVIEWS

LG G2

We've been eargerly anticipating the release of LG's new flagship smartphone. The headline feature of 24bit audio support was something we wanted to test out in the open.

Add to that LG's history of building very good phones, improvements to the battery and a 1080p display, and you've got a phone that could possibly challenge the iPhone and HTC One as being the very best the smartphone market can offer.

Read the full LG G2 review

Philips 32PFL4258T

Part of the 32in TV supertest we carried out a few issues ago, the Philips 32PFL4258T managed to stand out amongst some fierce competition. We've sung the praises of Samsung, LG and Sony sets this year and it feels like Philips have missed out despite some good efforts this year.

This 32in TV manages to redress that tide. Is it one of the best sets of this year?

Read the full Philips 32PFL4258T review

Apple iPhone 5S

Last but not least we come to the latest model of Apple's incredibly popular iPhone series. Like the previous "s" versions before it, the iPhone 5S offers a few changes under the hood without radically overhauling of the iPhone, save for iOS 7.

But, with the LG G2, the HTC One and even the Nokia Lumia 925 raising the stakes in the market, will this upgrade of the iPhone 5 be enough to keep its head above the competition?

Read the full Apple iPhone 5S review

More:

Toshiba 32L6353

Huawei Ascend P6

Aves Air

by Kobina Monney

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+