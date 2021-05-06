BenQ TK700STi projector sets new records for low lag 4K gaming

Those looking to take their console gaming to the very big screen should take note of the BenQ TK700STi which BenQ claims offers the lowest 4K input lag of any gaming projector ever.

BenQ states just a 16ms delay between a frame's creation in your device GPU and its rendering on your projector screen when gaming at 4K 60Hz levels. A 4K 30Hz source goes up, accordingly, to a 33ms lag but owners will be able to get down to 8.33ms and even 4ms at 120Hz and 240Hz rates which are both available at Full HD resolution. If you can supply the content, it seems BenQ can manage the speed.

The TK700STi is a short throw machine which can manage an image size of 30-300in. The throw ratio of its 1.2x zoom lens works out as between 0.9:1 and 1.08:1 and means it can create a 100in picture from a minimum distance of just under 2m.

Despite all the low lag advantages, however, it doesn't benefit from any HDMI 2.1 features given that its two HDMI ports are only 2.0 certified. It's nice and bright, though, with its 240W lamp offering up to a 3000 lumens output. Expect to have to change the bulb after 4000 hours of use if running it at maximum.

Built into its 31 x 11 x 25cm chassis is a single 5W speaker but we'd recommend using the 3.5mm socket or HDMI ARC facility to attach a soundbar or headphones if you're not running it through an AVR and speaker package.

As with most BenQ projectors at this price, the TK700STi is a DLP-based machine. It uses pixel shifting technology to create a 4K image on screen. It also supports HDR10 and HLG and claims a contrast ratio of 10,000:1.

There's an onboard Android TV OS with access to the Google Play apps. As often with projectors, though, you'll not find native support for Netflix. You'll need to cast or use an external media streamer instead.

The BenQ TK700STi price is £1199/$1699. You can order it now on the BenQ website.

