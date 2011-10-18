If you're a fan of listening to music in bed, then the Bedphones headphones could be for you.

They're designed to be comfortable and secure when worn lying down in bed, thanks to earhooks made from mouldable memory wire and cushioned foam earpieces.

For iPhone and Android users there is also a free app, Bedphones Music Controller, which provides extra, sleep-aiding functionality.

Firstly, the app will turn your portable's screen in to a simple play/pause button so you can easily stop the music as you fall asleep. Plus there's Smart Mode, which claims to be able to use your portable's accelerometer to stop the music when the user dozes off.

Meanwhile Timer Mode, only available on the Android app, lowers the volume then stops audio after a set period of time. The Bedphone app will also work with other headphones.

The Bedphones also come with an eye mask and carry case should you want to use them on a flight.

Available now, the Bedphones will sell for £27 from iHeadphones or £30 from Amazon.

