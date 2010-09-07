New from AVF is an ultra-simple TV mount system designed for wall-hanging flatscreens of up to 80in, and 80kg.

The AVF Unimax is said to be suitable for use on a wide variety of walls, from solid brick to plasterboard, and the manufacturer says its range-topping model has been tested with weights over 300kg on plasterboard.

Which, it tells us, is more than the weight of two baby elephants.

The Unimax system uses one or more wall-mounting plates which can be fixed to walls made from plasterboard, wood and metal stud, brick, 'dot and dab' and even concrete.

Once these are in place, the TV is simply dropped onto the mount, using attachments provided, and locked in place.

As standard the system sets the TV just 1.2cm from the wall, but can be adjusted to give 2cm or 4cm spacing should it be needed for cables.

The £50 ZML2500 model is designed for TVs from 12in to 32in, and up to 40kg, using a single mounting-plate, while the £100 ZML8500 uses two mounting plates to support TVs of up to 80in.

Both models come complete with fixings, a drill bit and an installation guide.

Also available is a range of matching shelf units, designed on the same principles. The ZMS system costs £50 for a single-shelf unit, and £100 for a two-shelf, and the company also has a low-profile cable management system.

For more information, including a video demonstration, see AVF's website.



