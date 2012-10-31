Aves Digital Aqua £60

New from UK audio brand Aves Digital is a range of Bluetooth portable and non-portable wireless speakers.

All models use Bluetooth 3.0 technology with A2DP stereo compatibility.

Top of the range is the £89 Aves Digital Diamond (below), a tubular design with two-way stereo speakers that deliver 2x15W of power. There's a 3.5mm mini jack for connecting external devices that don't have Bluetooth.

Aves Digital Diamond £89

The £60 Aves Digital Aqua is USB powered so can be plugged into a computer, or run for up to six hours using the rechargeable battery. It has a single 1.5in speaker delivering 3W of power, and touch-sensitive buttons on the front.

Also priced at £60 is the Aves Digital Crystal which delivers stereo sound from a pair of 1.5in speakers. It has top-mounted buttons to control power and volume, and a speaker so you can make or receive a call from your smartphone.

Aves Digital Crystal £60

Finally there's the £30 Aves Digital Mercury Bluetooth receiver that turns your radio or audio system into a wireless set-up too. Just connect it via the 3.5mm analogue input to your hi-fi/radio and you can stream music from your phone or tablet.

