Audio-Technica unveiled a string of new headphones at its annual product launch in Tokyo this week. There are three ranges in the new line-up: Solid Bass, Art Monitor and the rather oddly named Earsuit.

Only the Art Monitor range will be coming to the UK, with prices to be confirmed shortly.

What we do know is that the Art Monitor line-up will be as follows: the flagship ATH-A2000Z (silver, £529), the ATH-A1000Z (red, £379), ATH-A990Z (green, £199) and ATH-550Z (black, £119).

All four have a newly designed 5.3cm driver optimised for high-resolution audio playback, a new 3D-type 'wing support' headband for improved comfort during long listening sessions and D.A.D.S technology which increases the air damping effect within a double-structured housing to reproduce what Audio-Technica decribes as " a more relaxing bass sound".

Audio-Technica's flagship ATH-A2000Z Art Monitor headphones

Additional features on the flagship ATH-2000Z include a lightweight titanium earcup design, a specially coated diaphragm for improved midrange performance and a four-core cable.

Next up, the ATH-A1000Z gets red aluminium earcups and a magnesium baffle designed to "reduce unnecessary modulation", as well as the same four-core cable. The ATH-A990Z and ATH-550Z are fitted with a tangle-free elastic TPE cable.

Also new from Audio-Technica is the AT150Sa V-shaped (VM), dual moving magnet (MM) stereo cartridge fitted with a Shibata needle, first used in the AT33sa moving cartridge (MC) model.

