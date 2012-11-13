Audio-Technica has opened a new online store in time for Christmas, offering an expanded range of headphones, microphones and turntables.

To mark the opening, Audio-Technica is running a promotion in which customers spending more than £150 will receive £15 worth of iTunes vouchers, with incremental amounts increasing to £100 of iTunes vouchers if you spend £1000 or more.

The promotion runs from now until December 31st 2012.

Customers get free deliveries on all orders made through the Audio-Technica shop, a 30-day money-back guarantee (even if the packaging has been opened), order tracking and a product comparison chart.

