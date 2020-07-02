ATC launches gorgeous, limited-edition SCM150ASLT active speaker system

ATC has launched a limited-edition active speaker system. The SCM150ASLT three-way system marries a pair of newly developed floorstanders with the company's P6 power amplifier.

The proprietary drivers inside each of the 1.4m-tall, 116kg speakers include a new 25mm neodymium soft dome SH25-76S tweeter designed for greater precision and lower distortion, above a 75mm soft dome SM75-150S midrange cone and the SB75-375SL bass driver – both the latest evolutions of ATC technology.

Each unit is driven directly by a dedicated channel of ATC's six-channel P6 amplifier.

(Image credit: ATC)

The P6 is a class AB dual-mono design with a power output of 350 watts per side, devised to provide dedicated amplification and optimally matched active crossovers for the speakers. It has LEMO loudspeaker output connectors, as well as XLR inputs to hook up a preamplifier or source.

The cabinets sport a walnut veneer with a high-gloss polyester lacquer, complete with a stainless steel badge, limited edition plinth, and rear input panel that features single LEMO aerospace-grade 10-pin connectors. The amplifier, meanwhile, is housed in an elliptical aluminium chassis.

Priced £46,000 and covered by six years of warranty, the ATC SCM150ASLT active speaker system is now available to be built to order, with the earliest shipping date being 5th August.

MORE:

Best speakers 2020: budget to premium stereo speakers

Bowers & Wilkins refines 700 Series for new 702 and 705 Signature speakers

How to choose the right speakers