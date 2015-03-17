According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Apple is said to be in talks with American broadcasting networks, including ABC, CBS and Fox.

Apple's online TV service would work on a subscription basis, similar to Netflix, and offer customers 25 channels. It's believed that Apple is more in favour of offering the channels consumers would actually want, as opposed to an extensive catalogue with some channels that wouldn't get watched. Fewer channels could also result in a lower monthly cost.

The service would be available on the Apple TV set-top box and iOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad.

It's understood that NBC Universal won't be making its way to the service though, as Apple has had a previous falling out with its parent company Comcast.

Apple has recently added HBO Now to Apple TV, although this is a US-only exclusive and the set-top box also received a price reduction at the company's Apple Watch event. Could we see a replacement later this year?

While nothing has been confirmed, with the online TV service offering content from US broadcasters, it's likely it will initially only be available across the pond.

