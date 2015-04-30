The moves come weeks before Apple is widely-expected to launch its new music streaming service to take on Spotify and Tidal.

According to a source speaking to Music Business Worldwide, Apple has poached four of BBC Radio's top producers, including James Bursey, Lowe's previous producer at Radio 1, and a chap called Kieran Yeates.

Yeates' signing would be quite a coup, as he's the main man behind the 'BBC Introducing' initiative, a platform for new and unsigned artists that allows people to upload music and potentially have it broadcast on BBC Radio.

This begs the question, is Apple looking to add a similar feature to its new service? It would certainly make things interesting, cutting out the record labels and giving Apple access to new artists and their music before many of its rivals.

Tidal is similarly set to offer independent artists the ability to upload content to its service, potentially cutting out record labels from the streaming music business.

The BBC released the following comment on the news: "Radio 1 is respected worldwide for making great programmes and is vital to the record industry for choosing the best new music and artists. We are proud to have a proven record of discovering and developing staff that are seen as the best in the business."

