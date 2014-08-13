Easy to build and warm, helps your kit deliver a laidback presentation for a good price tag

We love how easy it is to build Hi-Fi Racks’ Slimline products. You simply screw the wooden legs directly into the oak platforms, adjust the floor spikes, et voilà!

You’ve your new hi-fi rack set up in the same amount of time it takes to make a cup of tea.

Performance

Give some leeway to align the legs perfectly, as tightening them might make them look wonky

We just wish the Akorner XL’s legs lined up properly when tightened (there are multiple lengths and five types of wood finishes).

The rack looks neater when the legs are aligned but having them so makes the overall structure less rigid and thus compromises the sound.

The Akorner XL is a solid foundation for our reference kit, and helps deliver a relaxed performance that we quickly warm to. Voices are mellow and engaging.

The laidback delivery is presented in a wide, airy soundfield that allows instruments to flourish.

The twang of guitar strings in The White Stripes’ In The Cold, Cold Night and Meg White’s vocals could have more bite, but overall it’s an undemanding listen.

Verdict

This rack doesn't help deliver the last word in punch and precision from our test system, but at £260 for three tiers, the Akorner XL is quite a good deal.