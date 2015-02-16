Nostalgia is a dangerous thing. Especially when it is wielded by Michael Bay and friends. No, this is not the cartoon from the ‘80s. If you’ve seen the Transformers franchise, you have a fairly accurate idea of what to expect.

Maybe it’s not that bad, but the recipe is similar. Unrestrained action, check. Product placements, check. Weak human characters, check.

Thankfully, the turtles themselves are allowed to have personalities.

They have retained their immature, goofy antics, some of which are genuinely funny. But these moments are rare. The bizarre concept quickly loses its edge.

One moment you are bombarded with endless destruction. The next, you contemplate mozzarella (you will want to visit Pizza Hut).

For a story about magic reptiles, it is very dull. Not Transformers 4 dull, mind. We are grateful for that.

If you want something loud and you (or the kids) are not fussy, this will just about do.

