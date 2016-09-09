We've been immersing ourselves in the Meridian Signature Reference System, available as an optional extra for the Range Rover Autobiography.

The set-up features 29 speakers dotted around the cabin of the Range Rover and uses Meridian's Trifield 3D technology to process the sound. The system includes centre and height channels plus there's a special surprise lurking in each of the seat backs.

Take a look at our hands-on video below for the complete low-down...

