The Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best true wireless earbuds around. They succeeded the XM3, and they are an improvement in every way, with better noise cancelling, added water-resistance and superior sound quality. They even throw in some new features to the mix.

Being a premium pair, they don't come cheap. Thankfully, there are some deals to be had. While huge discounts aren't around yet, the best Sony WF-1000XM4 deals will bring the price down a bit, saving you some hard-earned without compromising on your choice of earbuds.

We've scoured the internet for the very best deals available for the Sony WF-1000XM4, and below you'll see the lowest prices available anywhere right now.

Best Sony WF-1000XM4 deals

What can we say about the Sony WF-1000XM4? They are quite simply some of the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested. In fact, they're simply some of the best headphones ever made. Why? Put simply, they're the complete package – fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them.

They support wireless charging, for one thing, which is a step up from their predecessors. Their battery life is also an improvement on the XM3 (eight hours from the buds, plus 16 from the carry case), as is the IPX4 water resistance (able to withstand "splashing from any angle"). New ear tips provide a more secure fit while being more comfortable, and the Speak to Chat feature lets you talk to someone while still wearing the earbuds – just start chatting and it kicks in automatically. Neat.

A new processor makes for better noise cancellation while also improving sound quality. Songs sound audibly better – bass clarity is stunning, and the sense of rhythmic precision lets the headphones switch pace effortlessly.

So, a real step up from the XM3 in almost every regard. And considering the XM3 were the best of their type we had ever seen, that's quite some achievement. With the best Sony WF-1000XM4 deals at your disposal, you're expertly placed to make a saving.

If you're more of an Apple fan, good news: the Cupertino company has more earbuds in the works. We're expecting the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 in the coming months and, if the rumours are to be believed, they should have a lot to offer.

MORE:

Happy with their predecessors? Check out the best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals

Here's our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review

Find out how to choose the right pair of headphones