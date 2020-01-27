Trending

The best LG OLED65C9PLA deals 2020: huge savings on LG's big-screen wonder

By

Big savings on an exceptional 4K OLED TV

The best LG OLED65C9PLA deals
(Image credit: LG)

If you're looking for a new TV, the LG OLED65C9PLA is one of the finest around. The 65-inch OLED set captured our hearts when it first entered our testing room, walking away with a 2019 What Hi-Fi Award. And it's now cheaper than ever.

We've scoured the internet's most trusted retailers to find the best deals around. Here they are.

The LG OLED65C9PLA is one of the most impressive big TVs we've reviewed in recent times. LG supplies the OLED screens for rival manufacturers such as Philips and Sony, so you would expect it to bring the best out of this TV technology.

And it certainly does. This TV delivers rich but natural visuals and fabulous contrast that adds real depth to the image. But there's a lot more to it than just the picture quality - the sound is pretty good too, with Dolby Atmos support and a decent amount of eight given to proceedings. It's also easy to use, thanks to the intuitive webOS operating system.

It's all wrapped up in a lovely subtle design that will add to, rather than detract from, any room you put it in. It's one of the best OLED TV around right now, and at these prices, you'd be mad not to take the plunge.

MORE:

Best LG TVs 2020

Best 65-inch TVs 2020

Best OLED TVs 2020

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Forwood 27 January 2020 17:42
    Hardly a knockdown price - it's gone up over £500 since Black Friday and the New Year! Keep seeing reference made to ghosting too. Would be good to get your view on that issue.
    Reply
  • mestrec 28 January 2020 08:55
    Forwood said:
    Hardly a knockdown price - it's gone up over £500 since Black Friday and the New Year! Keep seeing reference made to ghosting too. Would be good to get your view on that issue.

    This is when you see the trustworthy of a website. Saying these are the best prices ever is a false statement and mislead customers to buy through their link and get some money commission from it.

    Make me think whether we should trust their reviews as well...
    Reply
  • scene 28 January 2020 09:23
    I don't know if the price has leapt back up, but it's currently showing as £2499 - which is the most expensive it's been for nearly 4 months. It did drop to £1899 a couple of days ago, which is cheaper than Black Friday, but £50 more than it was for the first couple of weeks this year. £1899 was a good price but when WHF quotes these "deals", I wish it would quote the actual deal price in the article, and the actual date of the quote - as a lot of these deals are short lived.
    Reply
  • THANKI 28 January 2020 14:24
    This is the first time in 25 years I cannot trust What HI-FI. The prices have gone up £750 in the past 2 weeks and this article is helping LG with their price fixing to clear the C9 65" at this inflated price before CX becomes available!

    The Black Friday price for this TV was around £1650

    I'm sure many people got this TV based on the What HI-FI review!
    Reply
  • Nayan01 28 January 2020 14:46
    This current price is pathetic it's not a good deal as you suggest. I bought this same television for 65"C9 for £1679.00 with 6 year Warranty. Great television. But not at £2500. What hifi accepting bribes? Dissapointing. Most reviews done are generic . It's not technical enough.
    Reply
  • johnjay 28 January 2020 21:21
    Reading elite AV sites is now just a giant Sth. Korean TV promotion. Casual lookers could be inclined to gather only LG produce a good OLED TV product. And Samsung over power by sheer amount of review sets, the AV sites TV lists for the current year. Funnier still is how many Par for the course LED TVs actually hang with or laughably beat Sony OLED in verdicts. Even newly released £2k LG entry level 55" OLED TVs get reviewed in same class of a £1k FALD 6,7 series. But the LG Sammy narrative doesn't include Panasonic's self emissive display heritage or Sony veteran cinema modes w/Hz sync.
    Reply
  • johnjay 28 January 2020 21:27
    Nayan01 said:
    This current price is pathetic it's not a good deal as you suggest. I bought this same television for 65"C9 for £1679.00 with 6 year Warranty. Great television. But not at £2500. What hifi accepting bribes? Dissapointing. Most reviews done are generic . It's not technical enough.
    It's just feels like AV sites regarding TVs are like spokespersons for relative either Korean brand.
    Reply
  • gel 29 January 2020 11:59
    https://www.box.co.uk/soloco/LG-OLED65C9PLA-65-OLED-Ultra-HD-4K-HDR-_2558287.html?wgu=13045_116019_15802990539378_9303bc89d0&wgexpiry=1588075053&utm_source=webgains_116019&utm_medium=webgains&utm_campaign=affiliate
    Deals are pretty easy to find to be honest no point blaming WHF.
    Reply
  • gel 29 January 2020 12:14
    What Hi-Fi? said:
    LG's OLED TV defies expectations and is now available at a knockdown price - check out the best deals around.

    The best LG OLED65C9PLA deals 2020: huge s on LG's big-screen wonder : Read more
    As you can see now WHF are advertising some of the best deals around click on those links now you will see the price at £2099, which is a very good price for this time of year after the January sales, and these are trusted retailers too, which is often worth the £100 more in price.
    Reply
  • Mich 29 January 2020 13:04
    THANKI said:
    This is the first time in 25 years I cannot trust What HI-FI. The prices have gone up £750 in the past 2 weeks and this article is helping LG with their price fixing to clear the C9 65" at this inflated price before CX becomes available!

    The Black Friday price for this TV was around £1650

    I'm sure many people got this TV based on the What HI-FI review!

    The price fixing was related to cashing in on the final week of the Sky deal. Now that deal has expired the price should be coming down mid-feb as stock in UK will have to be cleared before CX model release date estimated in U.K for late April.
    Reply