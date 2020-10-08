Best Prime Day tablet deals 2020

The best cheap tablet deals aren't always easy to find, but that's where we come in. Whether you're after a juicy discount on an Apple iPad, a cut-price Samsung Galaxy Tab or a dirt-cheap Amazon Fire HD, we've searched the internet and rounded up the best tablet deals below.

Tablets are the tech equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife – they suit almost any job. The latest models from big-name brands function as entertainment hubs, productivity powerhouses, portable music streamers, ebook readers and more.

Another advantage is that tablets are smaller and more travel-friendly than laptops. Choose wisely and you can expect a crisp display and strong battery life. Like to clack away on physical keys? You can always add a wireless keyboard accessory.

Problem is, the best tablets don't come cheap. To help you sniff out the biggest savings, we've picked out today's best oven-ready tablet deals below. And with Amazon Prime Day coming this month, soon to be followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we'll be keeping an even closer eye on prices.

Top 3 tablet deals today

Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad Mini (+ Beats headphones) £399 £339 at John Lewis

High street favourite John Lewis is offering a substantial £40 off the 2019 iPad Mini when you buy it with a pair of eligible Beats headphones. That cuts the price of the 64GB Wi-Fi version from £399 to a more manageable £339.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2in 2019 32GB Silver £349 £299 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a cheap iPad, the 2019 model is a great place to start. The display misses out on HDR support but the natural-looking picture is impressive and the sound is loud and dynamic. A user-friendly device at a user-friendly price.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 10.5in Wi-Fi + Cellular £899 £619 at Amazon

This 2017 iPad combines a slick design with truly fantastic image quality courtesy of the ProMotion display. A four-speaker system delivers impressive sound, too. Check out this Amazon deal – it gets you a whopping £280 off!



Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 Certified Refurbished £149 £76 at Amazon

Amazon is selling refurbished versions of this five-star, 10.1 tablet for half price. According to the company, Certified Refurbished models are "inspected and tested to work and look like new". The deal is open to Prime members only. Not a member? Just use the 30-day free trial to fix that. An absolute steal.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 £129 £89 at AO

This is a seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. Sure, it's built for entertainment rather than work, but £89 gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. Save £50 while stocks last.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256GB at £735 £689 at Currys

The 2019 Tab S6 sports a 10.5in display, Dolby Atmos and four AKG-tuned internal speakers. Unlike its rival, the iPad Pro, this tablet also comes with a stylus pen in the box. The S6 was recently trumped by the S7, so expect to see more deals like this one.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 32GB Wi-Fi £600 £463 at BT

This premium Android tablet comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus, a decent 9.7in screen that's capable of HDR video playback and Dolby Atmos sound. It's getting a bit long in the tooth now, but that means you can bag a £150 off the usual price.View Deal

Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB £799 £719 at Amazon

You can save £80 off this multi-tasking marvel, which boasts a 12.3in PixelSense display with facial recognition. We typically see the best deals on the Pro 7 but for a more affordable Surface, check out the smaller Surface Go (below). View Deal