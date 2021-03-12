Best true wireless earbuds: the best AirPods alternatives 2021

Best true wireless earbuds Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best true wireless earbuds and AirPods alternatives you can buy in 2021.

With great battery life, the option of a wireless charging case and hands-free "Hey Siri" functionality, you can see why the Apple AirPods are so popular. But if you want an AirPods alternative, then what are the best true wireless earbuds on the market? If you're looking for a sportier pair, or a cheaper one, or one that takes them for sound quality, this is the page for you.

We've rounded up the best true wireless earbuds for every taste and budget, from cheap to premium, so you're guaranteed to find a pair that suits. All these pairs of wireless earbuds come with a charging case for topping up battery life. They can also be used to control your smartphone or tablet through physical buttons or in some cases touch-sensitive surfaces.

If you're not blown away by the AirPods design, aren't convinced by the latest AirPods, or just don't use Apple devices but still like the idea of true wireless earbuds, this is the page for you.

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony WF-1000XM3 The best true wireless earbuds out there, bar none. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: n/a | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6 hours (24 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Rhythmic, entertaining sound Accomplished noise-cancelling Impressive battery life Reasons to Avoid No aptX HD support No IP rating

Impressive tech, a comfortable fit, excellent battery life and awesome sound quality. These Sonys tick all those boxes and then some, making them the best true wireless earbuds on the market right now.

They were also the first only true wireless in-ears we'd seen to sport active noise-cancelling. The tech works remarkably well for a pair of in-ears, isolating you from the outside world and allowing the excellent sound quality into your ears unhindered. It's also handy if you just fancy a snooze instead of listening to any music

Battery life (with Bluetooth and noise-cancelling activated) is an impressive six hours per charge, with the supplied charging case bumping this to 24 hours. Which should last all but the most far-flung worker an entire week's commuting.

The touch controls take a bit of getting used to, and it would be nice to support aptX HD Bluetooth, but apart from that, you simply can't get a more musical and engaging performance from a pair of true wireless earbuds. We’re well and truly smitten.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

2. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 A brilliant pair of cheap true wireless earbuds. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 9hr | Charging: Micro USB | In-line mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Punchy, detailed sound Solid Bluetooth connection 9hr battery life Reasons to Avoid Can be tricky getting the right fit Not the most attractive design

Cambridge Audio might be better known for hi-fi electronics, but its first venture into the world of wireless earbuds has produced an excellent pair of AirPods alternatives.

The Melomania 1s come in under the price of the Apple AirPods, and although the tech - for example, the control mechanism - isn't quite as snazzy, the sound quality is excellent. Not only that, you get an impressive nine hours of battery life per charge which rises to 36 with the supplied carry case. That's a whopping total battery life of 45 hours, which should be more than enough for anyone. Be honest: when was the last time you spent that long away from a plug socket?

Four sets of tips come as standard - three silicone, one memory foam - which is pretty much par for the course when it comes to getting a good fit. The Bluetooth connection is also very stable, even holding up when we left our phone in the house and wandered outside.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Premium true wireless earbuds with excellent all-round appeal. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 7 hours (+21 with case) Reasons to Buy Polished sound Lightweight and comfy Ease of use Reasons to Avoid Expensive Bettered for timing

These AirPod Alternatives boast a refined design and petite and unobtrusive earbuds. When slid in and turned, they provide a comfy fit, able to be worn for upwards of five or six hours with no discomfort.

The Sennheisers also boast active noise cancellation and the ability to reduce background sound to just a faint murmur. It works well and is almost as effective as the noise-cancelling you get from the Sony WF-1000XM3s.

Like a lot of AirPods alternatives, you can customise the touch controls on each earbud using an accompanying app, which is a nice touch.

Battery life is a healthy seven hours (though less with active noise-cancellation activated), while the carry case adds another 21 to play with.

And the sound? Excellent, with plenty of precision and focus, and an impressively spacious soundstage. This is a mature, sophisticated-sounding pair of earbuds that perform no matter what you throw at them.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

(Image credit: Bose)

4. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Fantastic AirPods alternatives blessed with superb noise-cancelling tech. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6hrs (18hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Exciting, entertaining sound Superb balance Impressive noise-cancelling Reasons to Avoid No volume controls Average battery life

Historically, the vast majority of Bose's noise-cancelling headphones have been on- and over-ear designs, but the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are up there with the very best AirPods Alternatives.

The Bose are lightweight and we have no issues listening for a hours at a time. For the average commute or exercise session (the QuietComforts are both sweat and weather-resistant) they are great to live with and they feel like a quality product too. Battery life is six hours from a single charge, with the charging case supplying an extra two charges, making 18 hours in total – decent, but by no means class-leading. Being able to customise some features and controls, and adjust the excellent noise-cancellation in the companion app, enhances ease of use.

The sense of enthusiasm and excitement conveyed by these AirPods alternatives is highly infectious. There’s power, poise and a fantastic sense of dynamism. Bass notes sound full-bodied, go deep and the QuietComforts squeeze out lots of detail.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are great all-rounders, capable of impressive musicality and topped off with excellent noise cancelling. They’re more than a match for any rival at this level.

Read the full review: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

5. Bose SoundSport Free Bose's in-ears are top of the podium when it comes to sporty AirPods alternatives. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (15 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Weighty, full-bodied sound Deep, powerful bass Even tonal balance Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note

Unlike some truly wireless headphones, these Bose in-ears sit comfortably without invading your ears. They're secure enough to stay in during a jog or workout session, without ever feeling too intrusive. It's a fine balancing act that many sports models get wrong.

The earbuds themselves feature controls for playback and volume, so you won't be constantly reaching for your phone while you're getting a sweat on. And they sound great too, delivering a bold-but-balanced sound with rich and weighty bass. The solid, unwavering performance works well across a wide range of music genres. Highs aren’t wrapped in cotton wool, nor do they sound excitable or bright.

The Sony's at the top of this list boast greater musicality, but the SoundSport Frees are still a great alternative to the AirPods, especially if you regularly suit up in lycra leggings.

Read the full review: Bose SoundSport Free

(Image credit: JBL)

6. JBL Reflect Flow If you're after sporty alternatives to the AirPods, these JBL's make a lot of sense. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 10 hours (30 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Good detail Strong bass depth Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Can be beaten for dynamics Carrying case is a bit big

JBL is a heavy hitter when it comes to wireless sports earbuds, and given the AirPods can be hit and miss for exercise, you might want to consider the Reflect Flows as an alternative option.

These true wireless buds are very good indeed, especially if you want a bass-heavy sound for the gym without resorting to cans. (Because let's be honest, you have to be pretty ripped to pull off cans in the gym.)

But there's more to the sound than just bass. Even complex songs retain a sense of distance between instruments so proceedings never become too muddied. It's an impressive showing, especially for a sporty pair.

The 10-hour battery life (or 30 with the case) means you've no excuse to finish that 5k run or even a marathon for that matter. In fact, with the carry case in your pocket, you'd have enough juice to complete an Ironman, providing you're up to it.

Whether you're a weekend warrior or hardcore fitness fanatic, the Reflect Flows will see you through your routine.

Read the full review: J BL Reflect Flow

(Image credit: EarFun)

7. Earfun Air Excellent AirPods alternatives at a fraction of the price. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 7 hours (35 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Punchy, expansive sound Great feature set Classy build and finish Reasons to Avoid Treble needs more refinement

Earfun isn't one of the first brands that spring to mind when researching AirPods alternatives, but the Earfun Airs could change that. These buds are ridiculously cheap and they sound wonderfully cheerful too!

Noise isolation is excellent (noise-cancelling isn't available at this price point) and these attractive earbuds feel comfy too. They're IPX7 certified (i.e. waterproof), support virtual assistants and include Qi wireless charging if you own a suitable charger.

Battery life is seven hours from the buds and a further 28 hours from the charging case. Amazingly it all feels fairly premium too. The Bluetooth 5.0 connection is solid and stable and for the money, calls sound clear, and the wireless earbuds offer an energetic and spacious sound.

If you’re after something fun-sounding and a cheap alternative to AirPods, the Earfun Airs are just the ticket.

Read the full review: Earfun Air review

(Image credit: Sony)

8. Sony WF-SP800N A fine pair of headphones, thanks to their vigorous, subtle and dynamic sound. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 9 hours (+ 9 hours from charging case) Reasons to Buy Vibrant, buoyant sound Good noise-cancelling Comfortable fit Reasons to Avoid Slightly coarse sound Average battery life

The Sony WF-SP800N earbuds certainly try to please everyone. They want to please those who need accompaniment to their workout and also those who have a commute to endure. They aim to please those who don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on some well-specified, true wireless in-ear headphones with active noise-cancellation, but also those who have spent enough on a Deezer or Tidal subscription to have access to 360 Reality Audio, Sony’s spatial audio format. And in a nutshell, they succeed.

These Sonys may have average battery life (18 hours total) and an arguably daft look (they aren't exactly discreet and do fill your lugholes), but their dynamic sound, decent noise-cancelling and indisputable build combine to ensure they're front-runners in their field.

Read the full review: Sony WF-SP800N

(Image credit: Jaybird)

9. Jaybird Vista These excellent AirPods alternatives will suit active lifestyles. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours (16 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Vibrant, entertaining sound Hefty bass Superb fit Reasons to Avoid Could be more insightful

For all the AirPods' strengths, one thing that can people can struggle with is the fit. This means they can be limited when using them for exercise. And this is where the Jaybird Vistas come in. The fit is superb, with the SportFit integrated silicone eartip and fins providing both comfort and stability. They're also IPX7 water- and sweat-proof and even crushproof, so should be able to withstand a stampede if you happen to drop one.

They work in unison with the smart Jaybird app which helps with pairing, control and sound customisation so you can get the earbuds set up just the way you want them. USB-C charging is provided, including a five minute 'super-charge' which injects them with one hour of battery life. A full charge gives you six hours, with the charging case providing an additional 10. They produce a lively, entertaining sound with loads of meaty bass - ideal for keeping your tempo up.

Read the full review: Jaybird Vista

(Image credit: Future)

10 Apple AirPods Pro Apple's first noise-cancelling, wireless earbuds put up a solid display. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 5 hours (19 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Comfortable fit Impressive noise-cancelling Balanced sound Reasons to Avoid Noise-cancelling impacts timing Key rivals sound better

The AirPods Pros sit above the standard AirPods you'll find lower down this list. They're pricier, but you do get better sound quality, an improved level of comfort thanks to the inclusion of ear tips, and the addition of Apple's own noise-cancelling technology, which is up there with the best at this money. It shuts out street noise and reduces office babble to an easy-to-ignore background hum. Which is exactly what we want from active noise cancellation.

That boosted sound quality deserves a special mention. Typically Apple, the AirPod Pros have a neutral tonal balance rather than lashings of bass - nothing sticks out as not fitting in with the overall sonic cohesion.

Though be warned: the sound quality is marred somewhat when noise cancellation is activated.

The Sony WF-1000XM3s do sound better, but if you're an iPhone user, you're going to want to give these wireless earbuds an audition.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods Pro

11. Apple AirPods These second-generation AirPods boast better sound and new features. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (+19 with case) Reasons to Buy Even-handed sound Decent dose of refinement Faultless wireless tech Reasons to Avoid Fit can vary No buttons Sound hardens when pushed

We realise this is a list of the best AirPods alternatives, but Apple's headphones still deserve a mention. After all, they started the trend.

This 2019 version is much-improved over the original. Apple has foregone any flashy redesign and focussed on the basics: getting the sound right. For a start, they go louder, which, seeing as they don't block the entrance to the ear canal and so let in plenty of noise, is very welcome indeed. The classic Apple neutral tonal balance has also been spruced up a little, adding more subtlety and sophistication to the mix. Low-level dynamic shifts are more granular and delicate, while bigger contrasts between quiet and loud are more pronounced and dramatic. There’s more detail to the delivery, too, and the presentation is a little more open and spacious. Organisation, meanwhile, is subtly improved thanks to better timing.

The wireless tech is as reliable and impressive as ever thanks to Apple's W1 chip.

However, they still retain the same gripes as the first-generation AirPods: namely, the fit won't suit everyone and the lack of buttons can be a pain. But it's good to see the standard AirPods have evolved into a pair of very capable headphones.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods (2019)

(Image credit: Sony)

12. Sony WF-XB700 A reliable pair of wireless earbuds with lashings of bass for outdoor use. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: No | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 9 hours (+9 from charging case) Reasons to Buy Clear, punchy sound Decent battery life Comfortable, lightweight build Reasons to Avoid Rivals offer more detail Reasonably large earbud design

Anyone looking for a pair of more affordable, and sport-friendly, wireless earbuds may well be tempted by the Sony WF-XB700. Battery life is a reasonable 18 hours – nine hours from the buds, nine hours from the case, while their IPX4 water resistance rating provides the buds (but not the case) with protection against ‘water splashing’. It takes a few twists to get them securely into place, but once they're in you can almost forget about them apart from when you need to use the button found on each bud to control them.

The WF-XB700 are part of the company’s Extra Bass range of audio products and are tuned to emphasise low-frequency response, rather than deliver a neutral sonic balance. And although there’s meat behind their low-end, it doesn't overshadow mid and high frequencies. It's actually complemented by decent punch and pleasing tautness and agility. Some rivals boast greater detail and subtlety, but at this price, you could do a lot worse.

Read the full review: Sony WF-XB700

13. RHA TrueConnect These AirPods alternatives boast better-than-average-sound at a great price. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (+20 with case) Reasons to Buy Impressive battery life Neutral balance Rich, full-bodied sound Reasons to Avoid A few wireless blips Slightly awkward case

The TrueConnects might be a little pricier than the SoundMagics above, but they're still relatively affordable compared to competition. And for this money there's a lot to like about these true wireless in-ears from RHA.

Like Apple's equivalent, there's a stem which points down when they're in place. The TrueConnects sit snugly which helps with noise isolation. When not in use, the headphones sit inside their own case which can also charge them and extend battery life 20 hours on top of their standard five-hours. Pairing takes just a few seconds, while music playback and volume are handled by a couple of short presses on the relevant earpiece controls.

The sound is nicely balanced, while they dig up enough detail to give the AirPods a run for their money. They angle towards a neutral tonal balance, but the bass filler injection has been applied subtly enough to avoid turning a hi-fi style earphone into a ‘bass-head’ one. Overall, they're a sure sign that true wireless earphones are coming of age in terms of their sonic performance.

Read the full review: RHA TrueConnect

(Image credit: Technics)

14. Technics EAH-AZ70W Technics branches out with a fine pair of AirPods alternatives. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth version: 5.1 | aptX HD: No | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6 hours (+12 hours from charging case) Reasons to Buy Solid, punchy and spacious sound Excellent bass response Comfortable and easy to use Reasons to Avoid Not the most subtle sound

Technics might be better known for its turntables, but that hasn't stopped it entering the AirPods market with its own premium pair of wireless in-ear alternatives. The earbuds include Alexa voice control, touch controls, and 18 hr battery live (six from the earbuds with a further 12 provided by the case).

They include Technics' own noise-cancelling tech which uses three mics in each earbud to reduce background rumblings. The strength of the noise-cancelling can be tweaked in the Technics Audio Connect companion app, where you can also switch between different sound modes and even locate lost earbuds.

The connection is solid and stable, with these comfy buds favouring an entertaining and punchy sound. Bass goes deep and sounds well-defined with it. This isn't the cheapest pair of AirPods alternatives by any stretch, but they are a pleasant and talented option.

Read the full review: Technics EAH-AZ70W

(Image credit: Grado)

15. Grado GT220 Grado channels its sonic expertise into a good pair of wireless earbuds SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: No | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 7 hours (+30 from charging case) Reasons to Buy Positive, unequivocal sound Good battery life Responsive touch controls Reasons to Avoid Lack a little sonic refinement Don't look or feel special No active noise-cancelling

Grado is obviously a dab hand when it comes to traditional-looking audiophile headphones, but this is the company's first pair of true wireless earbuds. And they're pretty decent for the money if a little unremarkable-looking. There's also no noise-cancelling, which many rivals at similar money now offer by default. We do have touch controls (including those for volume), which is good to see. And battery life is a respectable six hours per charge.

Once you've achieved a decent fit with the supplied ear tips, you're presented with a detailed, exciting and fast sound. There's plenty of texture to instruments and bass notes and there's dynamic dexterity displayed throughout the frequency range. If you're happy to sacrifice a bit of refinement for a more upfront sound, these Grados are worth investigating.

Read the full review: Grado GT220

(Image credit: Future)

16. Cyrus soundBuds Cheap AirPods alternatives with good sound quality. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 3 hours (15 with charging case) Reasons to Buy Good timing Open and clear presentation Lively enough sound Reasons to Avoid Poor battery life More tip sizes would be nice Not the most refined

British firm Cyrus might be better known for products, such as the soundKey DAC and CDi CD player, but this hasn't stopped the manufacturer from bringing out a pair of extremely cheap AirPods alternatives.

The eartips are connected to wings for added stability and you get three different sizes in the box. More choice would be nice, but we still managed to achieve a secure fit and seal. The IPX5 rating means they're good to go in the gym and out in the wild too.

The functional design includes circular control buttons on the top surface of each bud, although you can't change volume this way. You'll need to get out your phone for that. Pairing is simple and there's no accompanying app to worry about. It's a shame battery life isn't longer than three hours, but at least the charging case will provide an extra 12 hours.

On the whole, the soundBuds produce a clear and open sound that ticks along nicely. Bass weight isn't particularly generous and dynamics could be better, but voices sound impressive and all the elements work together cohesively. A solid, budget pair of AirPods alternatives.

Read the full review: Cyrus soundBuds

