Best Sony earbuds 2020: Sony in-ear headphones for every budget

Best Sony earbuds Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-fi?'s round-up of the best Sony earbuds you can buy in 2020.

Ready to ditch the free earbuds that came with your smartphone? Sony makes some of the best earbuds capable of upgrading your audio experience without breaking the bank.

Whether you want wired earbuds that sound superb, Bluetooth in-ear headphones with extended battery life, or even the latest true wireless earbuds, we've rated the best Sony earbuds and assembled them below.

If you opt for wireless headphones, you'll be pleased to hear that all the Sony models below offer decent battery life, and some feature active noise-cancelling to quieten your surroundings. There's even a pair here crafted from trombone material.

1. Sony WF-1000XM3 These outstanding in-ears are Sony's best earbuds to date. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 8 hours (+16 from case) | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: No | Weight: 8.5g Reasons to Buy Great timing and musicality Impressive battery life Comfy fit Reasons to Avoid Don't support aptX HD Earpieces lack volume control Today's Best Deals AU $289 View at Kogan

These true wireless earbuds are easily up there with the best Sony in-ear headphones we've ever tested. The WF-1000XM3s feature innovative active noise cancelling technology and come with a portable carry case which doubles as a charger, meaning you get up to 32 hours of wireless playback.

The fit is comfortable and secure, so they won't fall out when you run up an escalator. Packed with features - including subtle touch controls for music playback – they're dynamic, detailed and musical. A home run from Sony.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

2. Sony MDR-EX650AP Snug-fitting, great-sounding and the best budget Sony earbuds we've heard. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: No | Battery life: N/A | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line mic/remote: Yes | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 9g Reasons to Buy Comfy, secure fit Solid, weighty, punchy delivery Expansive soundstage Reasons to Avoid Basic remote Today's Best Deals AU $555.61 View at Amazon

If you want bang for your buck, you won't feel short-changed by the EX650s wired earbuds. Despite the humble price point, they're balanced, dynamic and immersive – with a hefty punch of bass. Sony has even utilised trombone material for the internal sound paths and external enclosures, helping to create an expansive soundstage.

Comfort isn't an issue, since the EX650APs come with four sizes of buds in the box. If you like the brassy design, you'll find that these Sony earbuds will outshine many a similarly-priced rival.

Read the full review: Sony MDR-EX650AP

3. Sony WI-1000X Impressive wireless and noise-cancelling Sony earbuds with a neckband design. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 10 hours | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 71g Reasons to Buy Punchy bass Insightful midrange Well balanced Reasons to Avoid Inflexible neckband Today's Best Deals AU $500 View at Amazon

In-ear headphones with a neckband aren't to everyone's liking, but they typically offer good battery life and a very stable Bluetooth connection. Sony's take on the wireless 'neckband' concept is a resounding success, especially when it comes to sound quality, which is precise, detailed and punchy.

There are different grades of noise-cancellation including an 'ambient mode' – useful when jogging – and you can still listen to music after the battery dies by using the supplied micro USB cable. If the design tickles your fancy, you'll be rewarded with impressive sonics and great battery life.

Read the full review: Sony WI-1000X

