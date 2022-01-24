Watch Gomorrah season 5 online for free: get the hit Mafia drama from anywhere today

HBO Max has announced that Gomorrah season 5 will premiere on Thursday, 27th January 2022. But why should you wait for the fifth and final season of the acclaimed Italian crime drama? Gomorrah season 5 is already streaming free on SBS in Australia! Read on and we'll show how to watch Gomorrah season 5 for free from anywhere with a VPN.

Ambition, crime, and internal power struggles: the Savastano clan is back for a new season of Gomorrah as Ciro Di Marzio attempts to become the next boss of his Naples crime syndicate.

Gomorrah is adapted from the bestselling book by Roberto Saviano. The anti-mafia writer is still alive, despite the rumours. He fled Italy 13 years ago after upsetting a Camorra mafia boss and now lives 'in the shadows' with a bodyguard.

Talk about authentic.

Excited to get your Gomorrah fix? Aussie fans can watch every episode free of charge on SBS. Make sure you know how watch a Gomorrah season 5 live stream from wherever you are.

Watch Gomorrah season 5 for free

Gomorrah season 5 is streaming now on Australian channel SBS.

You need to sign up to SBS, but it's free. All you need is your name, email and birth date.

Of course, SBS is restricted to Australia. Australian's currently abroad can access SBS from anywhere in the world by using a VPN.

Not used a VPN before? Follow our step-by-step guide below to unlock every episode of Gomorrah...

How to watch Gomorrah season 5 on SBS from outside the Australia

Although SBS is only available in Australia at the moment, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside Oz using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to access the service on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For SBS, you may wish to choose 'Australia'.

3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy the Gomorrah season 5 live stream.

Watch a Gomorrah season 5 live stream in the UK

Sky subscribers can watch Gomorrah season 5 on UK channel Sky Atlantic. All 10 episodes are available to watch and download now.

Not a subscriber? Cord-cutters can catch Gomorrah seasons 1-4 on Now, Sky's contract-free streaming service.

Now Entertainment Membership costs from £9.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial. We'd expect season 5 to become available shortly.

Gomorrah season 5 official trailer

Watch a Gomorrah season 5 live stream in the USA

HBO Max is the place to find Gomorrah season 5 in the USA... but not until Thursday 27th January.

Don't want to wait? Every episode of Gomorrah season 5 is streaming free on SBS in Australia. All you need is a VPN. Details above.

Happy to wait? Subscription to HBO Max costs $10 a month (ad- supported) or $15 a month (ad-free).

Gomorrah season 5 – full episode guide

Gomorrah season 5: Episode 1

Naples descends into chaos as Genny's war against the Levantes resumes - and an unexpected revelation changes everything. Violent scenes.

Gomorrah season 5: Episode 2

In Riga, Genny and Ciro meet again. Things get emotional, but both have changed: will they be able to reconnect? Violent & distressing scenes.

Gomorrah season 5: Episode 3

As Ruggieri continues his investigation, both Genny and the Levantes try to secure control of Secondigliano. Violent scenes.

Gomorrah season 5: Episode 4

The Levantes and 'O Galantommo team up against Genny, who is ready to counter. Meanwhile, Ciro lets it be known: he's back. Violent scenes.

Gomorrah season 5: Episode 5

The war has begun: as Ciro goes looking for new allies, Genny militarizes the streets and plants a mole within Ciro's ranks. Violent scenes.

Gomorrah season 5: Episode 6

Ciro and the others hide away in Forcella, but with a price on their heads, they must quickly find a safer place and a new ally. Violent scenes.

Gomorrah season 5: Episode 7

Genny asks some businessmen for cash to fund a new load of cocaine. Meanwhile, Ciro and Nunzia receive an unexpected visit. Violent scenes.

Gomorrah season 5: Episode 8

To win the market, Genny starts dumping cocaine at half price. But Ciro also knows how to hit Genny where it hurts most. Violent scenes.

Gomorrah season 5: Episode 9

Genny pressures Ruggieri to find out where his son is. Meanwhile, Ciro and Nunzia find new and unexpected allies. Violent scenes.

Gomorrah season 5: Episode 10

Ciro and Genny get together for a final trip. Locked in the cockpit, the two of them are forced to face their demons. Violent scenes.