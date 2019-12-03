Samsung 2019 TVs: everything you need to know

Even more than most manufacturers, Samsung is a real perfectionist. Hence the 2019 Samsung TV range focuses on making already excellent TVs even better. The hard work has already started to pay off, with a stream of five-star ratings and a 2019 What Hi-Fi Award for the brilliant QE65Q70R.

There are new Samsung TVs across the line-up, featuring 4K and 8K TVs, the return (and improvement) of the company's QLED TV technology, and the option of a whole host of screen sizes and price options. A brand such as Samsung really can aim to appeal to everyone.

The Q90R leads the line in terms of Samsung 2019 4K QLEDs, adding OLED-like black levels and viewing angles to its already exceptional list of strengths. Samsung also has a refreshed 8K TV above it, the Q950R. The other 4K QLEDs in the range sound more impressive than ever, with almost all models getting a full array, direct LED backlight, and all getting the new Quantum Processor 4K.

What's more, while there are currently no OLEDs available that are smaller than 55in, this year's QLED range includes two 49in models and one 43in. That's great news for those who want a top-notch set, but don't want to turn their lounge into a cinema.

And, while most of the excitement will understandably be centred around the QLED models, Samsung once again has a full range of more affordable LCD sets below them. These are RU sets in the UK, and RN in the US.

Every 2019 Samsung TV will run on the same, custom-made operating system. On the surface this is just an evolution of the existing Samsung OS, but that doesn't seem a problem when you consider how fully featured and intuitive the user-experience is already. What's more, there are some neat additions, from enhanced modes for gaming, more options for the turn-your-TV-into-an-art-display Ambient mode, and the addition of iTunes Movies and its peerless selection of 4K HDR films.

Speaking of HDR, it's unsurprising but still disappointing that Samsung is sticking to its guns and not supporting Dolby Vision. It's rival HDR10+ format is there instead, but time will tell whether that's ample compensation – implementation still seems rather inconsistent, based on our experience with the Q90R. Of course, you do also get standard HDR10 and HLG.

So, if you've settled on buying a Samsung but haven't yet decided which, or you've spotted a potential bargain and want to know where it sits in the overall range, this page is for you. Simply scroll down for all of the details.

Samsung Q950R 8K QLED TVs

Samsung Q950R 8K QLED TVs

If it seems strange that Samsung would replace its 8K models so soon after their October 2018 launch, consider how much stranger it would be if the company's flagship 8K sets lacked some of the features of its new 4K models.

The Q950R, available in 55in, 65in, 75in, 82in and 98inversions, is more or less a Q900R with the new, viewing angle-improving technology of the Q90R – according to Samsung anyway.

We were slightly disappointed with the colours of the Q900R, so hopefully Samsung has also made the Q950R closer to the Q90R in that regard. If it has, this could be an 8K set to crave.

Confusingly, US customers won't be able to buy a Q950R set, but the Q900R sets available there will be upgraded to Q950R spec.

Samsung Q950R specs

Sizes 98in (QE98Q950R), 82in (QE82Q950R), 75in (QE75Q950R), 65in (QE65Q950R), 55in (QE55Q950R)

98in (QE98Q950R), 82in (QE82Q950R), 75in (QE75Q950R), 65in (QE65Q950R), 55in (QE55Q950R) Screen type QLED with direct LED backlight

QLED with direct LED backlight Resolution 8K

8K Processor Quantum Processor 8K

Quantum Processor 8K HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Ultra Viewing Angle Yes

Yes Peak brightness 4000nits (QE98Q950R, QE82Q950R and QE75950R), 3000nits (QE65Q950R and QE55Q950R)

4000nits (QE98Q950R, QE82Q950R and QE75950R), 3000nits (QE65Q950R and QE55Q950R) One Connect Yes

Samsung Q950R pricing

QE98Q950R £69,999

£69,999 QE82Q950R £9999

£9999 QE75Q950R £6999

£6999 QE65Q950R £4999

£4999 QE55Q950R £2699

Samsung Q90R 4K QLED TVs

Samsung Q90R 4K QLED TVs

The Q90R is Samsung's flagship 4K QLED model, and comfortably the best Samsung TV we've ever tested. On paper, it doesn't appear to be a massive departure from last year's Q9FN, but by improving the viewing angles, black detail and colour balance, Samsung has come up with a set that plays its OLED rivals at their own game and leaves little room for criticism.

This is a belter of a telly that, short of 8K, represents the pinnacle of Samsung's TV tech prowess. You can read the full review by clicking below.

Samsung Q90R specs

Sizes 82in (QE82Q90R/QN82Q90R), 75in (QE75Q90R/QN75Q90R), 65in (QE65Q90R/QN65Q90R), 55in (QE55Q90R/QN55Q90R)

82in (QE82Q90R/QN82Q90R), 75in (QE75Q90R/QN75Q90R), 65in (QE65Q90R/QN65Q90R), 55in (QE55Q90R/QN55Q90R) Screen type QLED with direct LED backlight

QLED with direct LED backlight Resolution 4K

4K Processor Quantum Processor 4K

Quantum Processor 4K HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Ultra Viewing Angle Yes

Yes Peak brightness 2000nits

2000nits One Connect Yes

Samsung Q90R pricing

QE82Q90R / QN82Q90R £TBC / $6500

£TBC / $6500 QE75Q90R / QN75Q90R £4999 / $5000

£4999 / $5000 QE65Q90R / QN65Q90R £3799 / $3500

£3799 / $3500 QE55Q90R / QN55Q90R £2799 / $TBC

Samsung Q85R 4K QLED TVs

Samsung Q85R 4K QLED TVs

The big differences between the Q85R and the Q90R is the lowering of peak brightness from 2000nits to 1500nits, and a reduction in the number of dimming zones. Samsung hasn't confirmed numbers for the latter, but the reduction is likely to be significant: we believe the Q85R has only around a fifth of the zones of the Q90R, undeniably affects contrast.

With much lower prices, though, that might be a worthwhile compromise, particularly as you get more or less everything else that makes the Q90R great.

And if you're wondering what the difference is between the Q85R and Q80R (below), it's the One Connect system, which moves all connections to a separate box that's connected to the display via an almost impossibly slim cable. The Q85R has it, but the Q80R doesn't.

The Q85R is, at least for the time being, a Europe-only model.

Samsung Q85R specs

Sizes 75in (QE75Q85R), 65in (QE65Q85R), 55in (QE55Q85R)

75in (QE75Q85R), 65in (QE65Q85R), 55in (QE55Q85R) Screen type QLED with direct LED backlight

QLED with direct LED backlight Resolution 4K

4K Processor Quantum Processor 4K

Quantum Processor 4K HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Ultra Viewing Angle Yes

Yes Peak brightness 1500nits

1500nits One Connect Yes

Samsung Q85R pricing

QE75Q85R £4499

£4499 QE65Q85R £2999

£2999 QE55Q85R £2299

MORE: Samsung Q85R review

Samsung Q80R 4K QLED TVs

Samsung Q80R 4K QLED TVs

The Q80R is more or less the Q85R above, but without the One Connect box – which means all connections are in the back of the TV as with any non-Samsung model.

Your reward for opting for the simpler, less tidy connections is a hefty discount.

Samsung Q80R specs

Sizes 82in (QE82Q80R/QN82Q80R), 75in (QE75Q80R/QN75Q80R), 65in (QE65Q80R/QN65Q80R), 55in (QE55Q80R/QN55Q80R)

82in (QE82Q80R/QN82Q80R), 75in (QE75Q80R/QN75Q80R), 65in (QE65Q80R/QN65Q80R), 55in (QE55Q80R/QN55Q80R) Screen type QLED with direct LED backlight

QLED with direct LED backlight Resolution 4K

4K Processor Quantum Processor 4K

Quantum Processor 4K HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Ultra Viewing Angle Yes

Yes Peak brightness 1500nits

1500nits One Connect No

Samsung Q80R pricing

QE82Q80R / QN82Q80R £TBC / $5300

£TBC / $5300 QE75Q80R / QN75Q80R £TBC / $4000

£TBC / $4000 QE65Q80R / QN65Q80R £2499 / $2800

£2499 / $2800 QE55Q80R / QN55Q80R £1999 / $2000

Samsung Q70R 4K QLED TVs

Samsung Q70R 4K QLED TVs

This is where the 2019 QLED range opens up in terms of sizes, with 49in to 82in models available. Prices come down, too. The sacrifices are the peak brightness, down to around 1000nits, and the number of local dimming zones, which is around half that of the Q80R above.

The Q70R also does without the enhanced viewing angles of the more premium QLEDs, so expect to lose some colour vibrancy and black depth as you move off axis.

Samsung Q70R specs

Sizes 82in (QE82Q70R/QN82Q70R), 75in (QE75Q70R/QN75Q70R), 65in (QE65Q70R/QN65Q70R), 55in (QE55Q70R/QN55Q70R), 49in (QE49Q70R/QN49Q70R)

82in (QE82Q70R/QN82Q70R), 75in (QE75Q70R/QN75Q70R), 65in (QE65Q70R/QN65Q70R), 55in (QE55Q70R/QN55Q70R), 49in (QE49Q70R/QN49Q70R) Screen type QLED with direct LED backlight

QLED with direct LED backlight Resolution 4K

4K Processor Quantum Processor 4K

Quantum Processor 4K HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Ultra Viewing Angle No

No Peak brightness 1000nits

1000nits One Connect No

Samsung Q70R pricing

QE82Q70R / QN82Q70R £4799 / $4500

£4799 / $4500 QE75Q70R / QN75Q70R £3499 / $3300

£3499 / $3300 QE65Q70R / QN65Q70R £2199 / $2200

£2199 / $2200 QE55Q70R / QN55Q70R £1699 / $1500

£1699 / $1500 QE49Q70R / QN49Q70R £1499 / $1250

Samsung Q60R 4K QLED TVs

Samsung Q60R 4K QLED TVs

Here, the direct LED backlight available across most of the QLED range is replaced with an edge LED backlight that will inevitably result in a comparative loss of contrast and local dimming. On the plus side, prices are lower and this is the one QLED model available in a 43in size.

Samsung Q60R specs

Sizes 82in (QE82Q60R/QN82Q60R), 75in (QE75Q60R/QN75Q60R), 65in (QE65Q60R/QN65Q60R), 55in (QE55Q60R/QN55Q60R), 49in (QE49Q60R/QN49Q60R), 43in (QE43Q60R/QN43Q60R)

82in (QE82Q60R/QN82Q60R), 75in (QE75Q60R/QN75Q60R), 65in (QE65Q60R/QN65Q60R), 55in (QE55Q60R/QN55Q60R), 49in (QE49Q60R/QN49Q60R), 43in (QE43Q60R/QN43Q60R) Screen type QLED with edge LED backlight

QLED with edge LED backlight Resolution 4K

4K Processor Quantum Processor 4K

Quantum Processor 4K HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Ultra Viewing Angle No

No Peak brightness Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed One Connect No

Samsung Q60R pricing

QE82Q60R £3999 / $3800

£3999 / $3800 QE75Q60R £2799 / $3000

£2799 / $3000 QE65Q60R £1799 / $1800

£1799 / $1800 QE55Q60R £1299 / $1200

£1299 / $1200 QE49Q60R £1099 / $1000

£1099 / $1000 QE43Q60R £TBC / $800

Samsung Q67R 4K QLED TVs

(Image credit: Samsung)

This new, UK-specific model is identical to the Q60R above, except it comes in a silver finish, rather than black. It's also available in a more limited selection of sizes.

Samsung Q67R specs

65in (QE65Q67R), 55in (QE55Q67R), 49in (QE49Q67R)

Screen type QLED with edge LED backlight

Resolution 4K

Processor Quantum Processor 4K

HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

Ultra Viewing Angle No

Peak brightness Unconfirmed

One Connect No

Samsung Q67R pricing

QE65Q67R £1499

QE55Q67R £999

QE49Q67R £899

Samsung RU8000 4K LCD TVs

Samsung RU8000 4K LCD TVs

This is where QLEDs end and the LCDs begin, and prices get a bit more affordable.

The RU8000 is the top model in the LCD range, offering 4K at sizes ranging from 49in to 82in. These models lack the quantum dot colour reproduction of the QLED models, but they do have what Samsung calls 'Dynamic Crystal Colour'. The One Connect system is missing, as is Ambient Mode. The user experience should otherwise be just as smooth and substantial as on the company's most expensive sets, and that helps make the RU8000 a real contender in its class.

Samsung RU8000 specs

Sizes 82in (UE82RU8000/UN82RU8000), 75in (UE75RU8000/UN75RU8000), 65in (UE65RU8000/UN65RU8000), 55in (UE55RU8000/UN55RU8000), 49in (UE49RU8000/UN49RU8000)

82in (UE82RU8000/UN82RU8000), 75in (UE75RU8000/UN75RU8000), 65in (UE65RU8000/UN65RU8000), 55in (UE55RU8000/UN55RU8000), 49in (UE49RU8000/UN49RU8000) Screen type LCD with edge LED backlight

LCD with edge LED backlight Resolution 4K

4K Processor UHD Engine

UHD Engine HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Ultra Viewing Angle No

No Peak brightness Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed One Connect No

Samsung RU8000 pricing

UE82RU8000 / UN82RU8000 £TBC / $3200

£TBC / $3200 UE75RU8000 / UN75RU8000 £TBC / $2200

£TBC / $2200 UE65RU8000 / UN65RU8000 £1499 / $1400

£1499 / $1400 UE55RU8000 / UN55RU8000 £1099 / $1000

£1099 / $1000 UE49RU8000 / UN49RU8000 £899 / $800

Samsung RU7400 4K LCD TVs

Samsung RU7400 4K LCD TVs

The RU7400 is similar to the RU8000 above, but lacks the Wide Viewing Angle tech (which isn't the same as the Q90's viewing angle feature) and is available at one extra size – 43in. It's still a 4K, edge-lit model, with the same UI as all of Samsung's TVs.

Samsung RU7400 specs

Sizes 82in (UE82RU7400/UN82RU7400), 75in (UE75RU7400/UN75RU7400), 65in (UE65RU7400/UN65RU7400), 55in (UE55RU7400/UN55RU7400), 49in (UE49RU7400/UN49RU7400), 43in (UE43RU7400/UN43RU7400)

82in (UE82RU7400/UN82RU7400), 75in (UE75RU7400/UN75RU7400), 65in (UE65RU7400/UN65RU7400), 55in (UE55RU7400/UN55RU7400), 49in (UE49RU7400/UN49RU7400), 43in (UE43RU7400/UN43RU7400) Screen type LCD with edge LED backlight

LCD with edge LED backlight Resolution 4K

4K Processor UHD Engine

UHD Engine HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Ultra Viewing Angle No

No Peak brightness Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed One Connect No

Samsung RU7400 pricing

UE82RU7400 / UN82RU7400 £TBC / $TBC

£TBC / $TBC UE75RU7400 / UN75RU7400 £TBC / $TBC

£TBC / $TBC UE65RU7400 / UN65RU7400 £1299 / $TBC

£1299 / $TBC UE55RU7400 / UN55RU7400 £949 / $TBC

£949 / $TBC UE49RU7400 / UN49RU7400 £TBC / $TBC

£TBC / $TBC UE43RU7400 / UN43RU7400 £599 / $TBC

Samsung RU7300 curved 4K LCD TVs

Samsung RU7300 curved 4K LCD TVs

The curved TV clings on in the Samsung range in the form of the RU7300. This model is available in just three sizes – 49in, 55in and 65in – and apart from the curve, differs from the RU7400 only in terms of colour reproduction (this model has 'Pure Colour' rather than 'Dynamic Crystal Colour') and the remote, which is comparatively basic.

Samsung RU7300 specs

Sizes 75in (UE75RU7300/UN75RU7300), 65in (UE65RU7300/UN65RU7300), 55in (UE55RU7300/UN55RU7300)

75in (UE75RU7300/UN75RU7300), 65in (UE65RU7300/UN65RU7300), 55in (UE55RU7300/UN55RU7300) Screen type LCD with edge LED backlight

LCD with edge LED backlight Resolution 4K

4K Processor UHD Engine

UHD Engine HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Ultra Viewing Angle No

No Peak brightness Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed One Connect No

Samsung RU7300 pricing

UE65RU7300 / UN65RU7300 £1049 / $1000

£1049 / $1000 UE55RU7300 / UN55RU7300 £749 / $700

£749 / $700 UE49RU7300 / UN49RU7300 £549 / $TBC

Samsung RU7100 4K LCD TVs

Samsung RU7100 4K LCD TVs

Taking the spot at the bottom of Samsung's 2019 range is the RU7100. Available in six sizes, ranging from 43in to 75in, every RU7100 model is 4K, supports HDR (in HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG forms) and uses a combination of LCD panel and edge LED backlight.

Like the RU7300, the RU7100 has 'Pure Colour' rather than 'Dynamic Crystal Colour' – how significant that is will only become clear once we get the samples in for review.

Samsung RU7100 specs

Sizes 75in (UE75RU7100/UN75RU7100), 65in (UE65RU7100/UN65RU7100), 58in (UE58RU7100/UN58RU7100) 55in (UE55RU7100/UN55RU7100), 50in (UE50RU7100/UN50RU7100), 43in (UE43RU7100/UN43RU7100)

75in (UE75RU7100/UN75RU7100), 65in (UE65RU7100/UN65RU7100), 58in (UE58RU7100/UN58RU7100) 55in (UE55RU7100/UN55RU7100), 50in (UE50RU7100/UN50RU7100), 43in (UE43RU7100/UN43RU7100) Screen type LCD with edge LED backlight

LCD with edge LED backlight Resolution 4K

4K Processor UHD Engine

UHD Engine HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Ultra Viewing Angle No

No Peak brightness Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed One Connect No

Samsung RU7100 pricing

UE75RU7100 / UN75RU7100 £1999 / $1600

£1999 / $1600 UE65RU7100 / UN65RU7100 £1099 / $900

£1099 / $900 UE58RU7100 / UN58RU7100 £TBC / $650

£TBC / $650 UE55RU7100 / UN55RU7100 £799 / $600

£799 / $600 UE50RU7100 / UN50RU7100 £TBC / $500

£TBC / $500 UE43RU7100 / UN43RU7100 £549 / $430

