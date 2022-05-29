MotoGP Italy live stream and how to watch Rossi's send-off race for free

The 2022 Italian MotoGP at Mugello is shaping up to be one of the most exciting motorsport events races of 2022. With Valentino Rossi switching from two wheels to four, fellow Italians Enea Bastianini and Pecco Bagnaia could steal the show. Indonesians can watch Sunday's race live, free and with English language commentary on Trans7. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch a free MotoGP Italy free live stream from abroad too.

Italy's love affair with motorbikes is legendary, so expect the MotoGP Italy to be 'off the chain', as they say. The 2022 race will be the first without nine-time Grand Prix world champion Valentino Rossi since 1994 (he'll be there to officially retire number 46) but there's plenty of action in the offing.

Gresini racer Enea Bastianini, currently third in the driver's standings, will be keen to close the gap to Fabio Quartararo while Tony Arbolino will be dreaming of a home podium. British star Sam Lowe, twin brother of superbike star Alex Lowe, is also in the hunt for a podium.

"I love that track," Lowes said of the 5.245km Mugello circuit. "It is incredible and it will be great to have fans back again because they create a fantastic atmosphere. Racing in Italy now is like a second home for me."

The weekend starts with Free Practice 1 at 8.55am BST on Friday, 27th May. Qualifying is from 1.10pm on Saturday, then it's the race on at 1pm on Sunday. Make sure you know how to watch a free MotoGP Italy live stream from wherever you are.

Watch the MotoGP Italy free live stream

In Indonesia, MotoGP fans can watch every race live and free on English language steaming service Trans7 (opens in new tab).

The streaming service is only available within Indonesia. So, if you're an Indonesian stuck in the UK or elsewhere, you'll need to access Trans7 from from abroad using a VPN (opens in new tab). Full details just below.

Watch a MotoGP Italy live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant MotoGP rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money. What's not to like?

How to use a VPN for MotoGP Italy

Using a VPN to watch MotoGP Italy is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For MotoGP, you may wish to choose 'Indonesia' to access Trans7.

3. Then head over to Trans7 (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free MotoGP Italy live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: MotoGP Italy live stream

In the USA, MotoGP is available to watch exclusively through NBC and CNBC.

Don't forget: Indonesians in the US can watch every race free on Trans7. Remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Trans7 when travelling away from home.

The option for US citizens is to watch on NBC and CNBC either on cable or through Sling, the cable replacement service. Subscription to the Sling Blue package costs $35 a month but new subscribers get 50 percent off their first month.

UK: MotoGP Italy live stream

MotoGP used to be available on ITV4 but it's now exclusive to BT Sport. Cordcutters can get instant access at a reasonable price thanks to the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25 a month).

Remember: Indonesian fans can watch MotoGP races free on Trans7 with a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Worth knowing if you're an Indonesian citizen abroad.

Australia: MotoGP Italy live stream

Aussies can watch every session from Practice 1 onwards with a Kayo Sports 14-day trial (opens in new tab). Again, you'll need to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) when travelling abroad.

MotoGP Italy 2022 full schedule

All times BST

Friday 27th May 2022

8.55am-9.40am - Free Practice 1

1.10pm-1.55pm - Free Practice 2

Saturday 28th May 2022

8.55am-9.40am - Free Practice 3

12.30pm-1pm - Free Practice 4

1.10pm-1.25pm - Qualifying 1

1.35pm-1.50pm - Qualifying 2

Sunday 29th May 2022

8.40am-9am - Warm-up

1pm - Race