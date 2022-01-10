Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the FA Cup for free, online and on TV

Aston Villa head to Old Trafford on Monday night hoping to continue their impressive form under Steven Gerrard – but with Manchester United unbeaten at home in their last 11 FA Cup games, a repeat of Villa's 1-0 win from earlier this season seems like a big ask. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream for free in HD wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream Kick-off: 19.55 GMT, 10th January Free live stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (14:55, ET)

Things haven't gone entirely to plan since Ralf Rangnick took over at Manchester United, but a cup run could be just what the godfather of gegenpressing needs to boost his disjointed side's confidence. The Red Devils have won their last six FA Cup games against Aston Villa, so Cristiano Ronaldo and co will be looking to make that seven on Monday night.

Villa will arrive at Old Trafford with new signing Philippe Coutinho in tow. After a torrid spell at Barcelona, the ex-Liverpool man has unfinished business in the Premier League – and where better to make an impression on his return than against the old enemy at Old Trafford?

Kick-off in this 3rd round FA Cup fixture is tonight, Monday 10th January at 19:55 (GMT) and 14:55 (EST). Read on to find out how to watch a Manchester United vs Aston Villa free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa for free

The BBC has the rights to air Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (more details below).

Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be available on UK TVs on BBC One or through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch a Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to watch the BBC iPlayer app when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access iPlayer.

3. Then head over to iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy a Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream free in the US

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the US, as well as all the other FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, you can just watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa for free instead on the BBC by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from anywhere in the world for any UK nationals who happen to be abroad.

Australia: Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream

If you're in Australia, 10Play will provide coverage of this season's FA Cup. 10Play is free and will show a bunch of live games, including Manchester United vs Aston Villa, which kicks off at 6:55 (AEDT), so don't forget to set your alarm.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can always use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa on DAZN

DAZN is the home of football in Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain, Switzerland and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for all the FA Cup action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching Manchester United vs Aston Villa and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription.

DAZN has the rights to the FA Cup, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fight sports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Spain, Germany and Japan. Try free and cancel at anytime.