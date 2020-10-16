Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the EPL in 4K

Arsenal head to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday for a 5.30pm clash with Manchester City. Man City talisman Kevin de Bruyne has been ruled out and the Gunners could hand a debut to deadline day signing Thomas Partey. Exciting stuff. Follow our Man City vs Arsenal live stream guide below.

In the UK you'll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in 4K. To watch in HD, non-Sky customers can purchase a Now TV pass. (Make sure to use a VPN if you're a UK citizen trying to access your stream from abroad.)

Arsenal have enjoyed a strong start to the season, winning three of their last four league matches, losing out only to champions Liverpool. And when Arsenal and City faced off in last year's FA Cup semi-final, it was the Gunners who posted a convincing 2-0 victory. Can Mikel Arteta get the better of his former boss and mentor once again? And will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang end his three-game goal drought?

Things aren't looking too rosy for Man City, currently languishing in 14th place, Pep's men are in need of a result. As well as De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling after returning early from the England camp before the international break. One more defeat and City's title hopes will start to fade.

The two teams have have met on 200 occasions with Arsenal winning 98 and City winning 57. And yet, aside from a couple of FA Cup semis, Arsenal have not beaten Manchester City in the Premier League since 2015.

Manchester City vs Arsenal kicks off at 5.30pm BST (12.30 ET) on Saturday 17th October and is set to be a fascinating marker of the season to come for both of these teams.

Watch a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Brad Tutterow: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kevin_de_Bruyne_(36243870980).jpg)

Manchester City vs Arsenal has been scheduled for Sky Sports on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£33.99). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass from £5.99/month

Watch the lion's share of the Premier League games. Prices start at £5.99 for the Mobile Pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Watch live Premier League matches for $5.99 per month

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21, although not including Manchester City vs Arsenal.

You can live stream other Premier League games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month! It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

Click here for the full list of games due to be shown on Peacock Premium.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.View Deal

Peacock TV is part of the NBC network and you can also find Premier League football games televised through NBCSN and other NBC sports channels for the 2020/21 EPL season. If you don't already have the NBC sports channels, you can add them to your cable package or switch to cable cutting platforms such as Sling TV and YouTube TV and add them there.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal on DAZN (Canada, Japan, Brazil, Spain and more)

Footy fans in Spain, Japan, Brazil, Canada and certain other regions get the chance to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal for free. DAZN has the rights to show the EPL and a whole host of other sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a one-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.View Deal

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being heard over the season.

The Beeb won four of the seven available packages, giving them first pick of Saturday 3pm kick-offs, both Sunday games and a selection on Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings.

And you don't have to own a radio to listen to 5 Live. It can be heard on the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. Its current deal comprises exclusive rights to Saturday lunch and tea-time kick-offs, as well as gaining second pick from any game with a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match of the Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

Make the most of catch-up TV: 29 BBC iPlayer tips and tricks

2020/21 Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K. All times are in BST.



Saturday 17th October

Everton v Liverpool – 12:30pm (BT Sport 1)

Chelsea v Southampton – 3pm (BT Sport Box Office)

Man City v Arsenal – 5:30pm (Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event, Now TV)

Newcastle v Man Utd – 8pm (Sky Sports Box Office)

Sunday 18th October

Sheffield United v Fulham – 12pm (BT Sport Box Office)

Crystal Palace v Brighton – 2pm (Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event, Now TV)

Tottenham v West Ham – 4:30pm (Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event, Now TV) Leicester v Aston Villa – 7:15pm (Sky Sports Box Office)

Monday 19th October

West Brom v Burnley – 5:30pm (Sky Sports Box Office)

Leeds v Wolves – 8pm (Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event, Now TV)