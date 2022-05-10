Juventus vs Inter live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia final for free online

Juventus vs Inter – otherwise known as the Derby d'Italia – is one of the fiercest rivalries in Italian football, but it means even more when there's a trophy at stake. Who will lift the Coppa Italia, the first major silverware of the Italian football season? The Coppa Italia final kicks off on Wednesday night at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch a Juventus vs Inter live stream for free and catch the Coppa Italia final wherever you are.

Italian soccer fans can watch a Juventus vs Inter live stream on Canale 5 for free. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're an Italian fan stuck outside Italy.

Juventus vs Inter live stream Kick-off: 20.00 BST, 11th May 2022 Italy stream: Canale 5 (FREE) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: Premier Sports 1 US stream: Paramount+ (3.00pm ET)

By their standards Juventus have had an underwhelming season so far. Knocked out of the Champions League by Villarreal and currently sitting fourth in Serie A, victory in the Coppa Italia would at least offer some consolation. Juve haven't beaten Inter since a dramatic 3-2 victory in the league almost exactly a year ago, in which both teams had a player sent off and Juan Cuadrado popped up with an 88th-minute winner. Will Wednesday night be just as eventful?

Inter haven't yet given up hope of retaining their Serie A title, but with their city rivals currently two points ahead at the top with just two games to go, the Coppa Italia could also be the Nerazzurri's only chance of silverware this season. They're unbeaten against The Old Lady so far this term, which includes a 2-1 extra-time win to lift the Supercoppa Italiana back in January. Can they repeat the feat in Rome

Kick-off is at 20.00 BST (15.00 ET) on Wednesday 11th May, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Italian viewers can watch on Canale 5 of free. UK viewers can watch on Premier Sports, while US viewers can catch the action on Paramount+. Read on for all the details of the Coppa Italia final and how to watch a Juventus vs Inter live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Juventus vs Inter free live stream

(Image credit: Canale 5)

Italian TV network Canale 5 has the rights to air the Coppa Italia final Juventus vs Inter live stream on its national TV channel and on its website – and it's totally free for Italians to watch.

Italian national away from home? You can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad by subscribing to a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details just below.

How to watch Juventus vs Inter free from abroad using a VPN

If you're outside of Italy, you won't be able to watch Juventus vs Inter on Canale 5 without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Juventus vs Inter

Using a VPN to access Canale 5 while away from home is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Coppa Italia, you may wish to choose 'Italy' to access Canale 5.

3. Then head over to Canale 5 on your browser or device and enjoy a Juventus vs Inter free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a Juventus vs Inter live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Premier Sports)

The clash between Juventus and Inter will be shown live on Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option for £12.99 a month, which includes Premier Sports 1 and 2, La Liga TV and Box Nation.

Premier Sports is also available to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers for £12.99 per month, or via Amazon Prime Video for £14.99 a month.

Watch Juventus vs Inter in the US

(Image credit: Paramount+)

US network Paramount+ has the rights to show the Coppa Italia final – Juventus vs Inter – in the United States.

You can sign up to Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial. Plans start from $4.99 thereafter but you can cancel at any time with no worry about long contracts.

It's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a US national using a VPN (more details below).

Watch Juventus vs Inter on DAZN

DAZN is the new home of football in Germany, Japan, Austria, Spain and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for all the Coppa Italia action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching the Coppa Italia final and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription. It could be a bargain option for those seeking a Juventus vs Inter live stream.

Juventus vs Inter on DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the Coppa Italia, FA Cup. Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fightsports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Brazil, Germany, Spain and Japan. Try free and cancel at anytime.