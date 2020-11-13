Ireland vs Wales live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations for free

The 2020 Autumn Nations Cup gets underway tonight at 7pm with Ireland vs Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Two weeks after going down to France in the Six Nations, can Ireland bounce back get their Nations Cup campaign off to a winning start? Make sure you know how to watch an Ireland vs Wales live stream wherever you are.

Good news: most Autumn Nations Cup rugby games are 100 percent free to watch in the UK. Coverage is split across Amazon Prime and Channel 4. Going to be abroad? You can use a VPN to watch online, just like you would at home in the UK!

The 2020 Autumn Nations Cup will see 16 matches played between November 13th and December 6th. Created as a replacement for the Autumn Internationals that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the eight-nation clash will feature England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Fiji and Georgia.

The competition kicks off tonight with Ireland vs Wales (behind closed doors) in Dublin, followed by a host of big matches including England's first ever clash with Georgia outside of a World Cup.

Ireland narrowly missed out on a Six Nations title following defeat in France. Wales finished a disappointing fifth and will be looking to bounce back from a 14-10 defeat at home against Scotland.

Want to see every tackle and try? Follow our guide below to live stream every minute of Ireland vs Wales for free...

How to watch Ireland vs Wales free in the UK

Tonight's clash between Ireland and Wales will be exclusively live on Channel 4 and the the All4 streaming service.

For those in the UK, the action is 100% free-to-air and kicks off at 7pm GMT. Lee McKenzie will present the show, with commentary from Miles Harrison and Shane Williams.

Not in the UK but want to access your Channel 4 account? Your best option is to use a VPN and log in using a UK IP address. You'll find our step-by-step guide to the best VPN deals below.

Channel 4 also has the exclusive rights to broadcast a second match – Ireland vs Georgia on 29 November.

Rights to the other 14 fixtures in the UK belong to Amazon. That means UK-based Amazon Prime members can stream the vast majority of the Autumn Nations Cup without paying a penny!

Not a Prime member? New users can sign up to a free 30-day trial. It includes full access to all the Amazon Prime benefits including live sports, a library of thousands of movies and free one-day delivery.

Again, if you're going to be abroad during the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup tournament, use a VPN to access your Amazon Prime account from outside the UK.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Ireland vs Wales services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the rugby. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales in Ireland

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE has the rights to show all of Irelands Autumn Nations Cup games live, including the opener against Wales tonight. Irish rugby fans can also stream the action online via the RTE Player, which can be accessed via RTE's iOS and Android apps.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales in the USA

FloSports has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Autumn Nations Cup in the United States and will offer live streams of all 16 games – including Ireland vs Wales. Subscription starts at $12.50 per month.

The FloSports app is supported by: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs. You'll also find iOS and Android FloSports apps in the relevant app stores.

If you're an existing FloSports subscriber and find yourself outside of the US, you'll need to use a VPN to access your account.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts, you can watch the Autumn Nations Cup games – including Ireland vs Wales – in Australia via beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match, starting with Ireland vs Wales, which kicks off at 5am AEST on Saturday 14th November.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales in New Zealand

Sky Sports is the official broadcast partner of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage of Ireland vs Wales online or via the app.

Not a Sky subscriber? The Sky Sport Now service - billed as "The Home of Live Sport Online" – provides access to Sky Sports channels on a pay-per-view basis on smart TVs and mobile devices.

Autumn Nations Cup 2020 schedule

All times shown are GMT.

ROUND 1

Ireland vs Wales, 7pm on 13 November – Channel 4

Italy vs Scotland, 12.45pm on 14 November – Amazon

England vs Georgia, 3pm on 14 November – Amazon

France vs Fiji, 3pm on 15 November – Amazon

ROUND 2

Italy vs Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon

England vs Ireland, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon

Wales vs Georgia, 5.15pm on 21 November – Amazon

Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon

ROUND 3

Scotland vs Fiji, 1.45pm on 28 November – Amazon

Wales vs England, 4pm on 28 November – Amazon

France vs Italy, 8pm on 28 November – Amazon

Ireland vs Georgia, 2pm on 29 November – Channel 4

FINALS WEEKEND

Georgia vs TBD, 12pm on 5 December – Amazon

Ireland vs TBD, 2.15pm on 5 December – Amazon

Wales vs TBD, 4.45pm on 5 December – Amazon

England vs TBD, 2pm on 6 December – Amazon