iPhone SE 3 (2022): price rumours, release date news and all of the leaks

Apple is rumoured to be planning a new iPhone SE. 'The iPhone SE 3', as it's been dubbed, is expected to be the first budget iPhone with 5G connectivity and could arrive as soon as March 2022. Here's everything we know about the iPhone SE 3 (2022) so far...

Cupertino hasn't confirmed (or indeed denied) the existence of a third generation iPhone SE but speculation is growing that the company's is preparing a new low-cost mobile phone. Sources close to the project have supposedly leaked the basic specs, and some analysts have tipped Apple to release two devices: a standard iPhone SE 3 and a larger SE 3 'Plus' model.

Excited for whatever Apple has in store? Join us as we take a closer look at the most credible iPhone SE 3 leaks and rumours...

The iPhone SE 3 is rumoured to be launching around March or April, at Apple's annual spring event. We even have a rumoured date for your diaries...

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman – who has a good track record when it comes to Apple predictions – reckons the next low-cost iPhone will be unveiled "on or near" Tuesday 8th March.

Nothing is official until it comes directly from Apple's lips, of course, but Gurman is as close as we get to an authority on the subject, so 8th March is certainly a possibility.

The current iPhone SE model was launched on 15th April 2020, so the refresh could come almost 24 months later.

The new iPhone SE is expected to launch alongside a new iPad Air. Like the new budget iPhone, this new tablet is expected to have a faster processor and 5G on the cellular models.

Also rumoured for the spring event are a new Mac computer with Apple-made silicon chips, and iOS 15.4, which lets you unlock your device using Face ID while wearing a mask.

iPhone SE 3 price rumours

There's no news on the rumoured iPhone SE 3 price yet, but the current model – the iPhone SE (2020) – starts at £419 / $399 AU$749.

We'd expect any iPhone SE 3 to debut at a similar (or slightly higher price) compared to its predecessor, but that's merely our two cents.

iPhone SE 3 design predictions

Last summer, a major leak claimed to have revealed the possible specs of the iPhone SE 3.

Nikkei Asia predicted that Apple's "budget 5G iPhone will look like a refreshed version of the iPhone 8". The report jives with a more recent article published by Bloomberg, which says, "the design is expected to be "similar to the current [iPhone SE]".

Nikkei Asia went on to suggest that, like previous models, the next iPhone SE will have a "4.7-inch liquid crystal diode (LCD) display, rather than the more advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display".

The reporter is said to have consulted four sources "familiar with [Apple's] plans", which is pretty vague. Were these Apple employees or contractors? We just don't know.

The leak didn't specifically say whether or not any future iPhone SE will feature a Home button, but the consistent design seems to point to a Touch ID 'Home' button on the new device.

Elsewhere, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said Cupertino is working on a larger version of the iPhone SE – the 5.5-inch iPhone SE 'Plus'. Other sources have made similar predictions, but some tip the supposed iPhone SE Plus for a 5.7-inch or 6.1-inch LCD display.

Lastly, there's lots of talk of Apple adding Face ID to the new iPhone SE but, given the Nikkei Asia leak and the all rumours of a bezel-heavy design, this sounds unlikely in our opinion. Perhaps it's something Apple is considering for the iPhone SE 4?

iPhone SE 3 spec rumours

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, typically one of the most accurate sources for Apple rumours, believes the new iPhone SE will boast, "5G network capabilities, an improved camera and a faster processor".

There's some disagreement over just how much faster that chip might be, though.

Nikkei Asia's sources claim that the iPhone SE 3 is set for the same A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13. Others Apple watchers have said Apple will stick with the A14 Bionic chip in the iPhone 12. Either would be an upgrade on the current iPhone SE, which runs Apple's A13 Bionic processor.

When it comes to the cameras, expect more of the same. The iPhone SE 3 is predicted to sport the same 12MP snapper as the iPhone SE (2020). A new, more powerful sensor could be in the works but nothing's been confirmed as yet.

There's no word on battery size either, but we'd expect to see some sort of improvement on the 1821mAh power pack in the iPhone SE (2020). We managed to get a day's use out of the current model's battery, but noted in our review that "the iPhone SE (2020) will definitely need topping up daily, especially if you’re watching content with the brightness cranked up".

With the iPhone SE 3 tipped to launch in early March, some juicy new spec leaks could be just around the corner...

iPhone SE 3 early thoughts

Want a small, affordable iPhone with 5G? The rumoured iPhone SE 3 could be just the ticket. The current version is a What Hi-Fi? Award-winner so even minor improvements to battery life and display quality could see the follow-up become one of 2022's best-selling smartphones.

And let's not forget that multiple sources have claimed the rumoured iPhone 14 Mini is dead and buried. If that's the case, the iPhone SE 3 could turn out to be the compact iPhone of choice for Apple buyers.

